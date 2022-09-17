Ambassador Stanley discusses strategic issues at Casa Rosada

Entornointeligente.com /

Stanley has a busy agenda all over Argentina United States Ambassador to Buenos Aires Marc Stanley was welcomed Friday at Casa Rosada by Strategic Affairs Secretary Mercedes Marcó del Pont to discuss matters of bilateral interest.

Stanley and Marcó del Pont agreed on the “importance of strengthening democratic processes” and on the “need to promote a plural and informed debate in the face of the threat posed by hate speeches and all manifestations of violence,” according to a press release.

Ambassador Stanley “expressed the US support for Argentina’s economic recovery and pondered the possibilities of cooperation and growth linked to the energy transition and food security at the international level.”

Secretary Marcó del Pont highlighted Argentina’s decision to advance in the development of different strategic productive vectors based on the incorporation of industrial, scientific, and technological capabilities.

Joining Marcó del Pont was Undersecretary of International Affairs Martín Schapiro, while alongside Stanley were Deputy Chief of Mission Abigail L. Dressel, Counselor for Political Affairs Robert Allison, and Counselor for Economy, Environment, Science, Technology and Health, Ernest Abisellan.

Stanley has a busy agenda all over Argentina. Earlier this week he held meetings with several governors of northern provinces.

