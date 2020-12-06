Sharpe Says Clash Of Egos Effecting Resumption Of National Premier League

Entornointeligente.com /

After suggesting that he would help with the drafting of proposals to aid in the restart of the National Premier League (NPL), chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), Solomon Sharpe says the clashing of egos continue to delay the process. The JFF had plans for a November 14 start to the 2020/2021 season, but that was subsequently pushed back to the alternative date of December 6. However, with Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton indicating that sports would be curtailed until at least January when his ministry revisits the JFF‘s proposals, Sharpe thinks things could have been completely different if too much ego among various parties was not at play.

Prince Julio César

Sharpe’s body SVREL oversees the operation of horse racing at Caymanas Park, which has been up and running since June 20, after a three month lockddown due to COVID-19.

Julio César Cruz

Entornointeligente.com