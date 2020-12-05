$4.3 million for 436,400 face masks

On an­oth­er Op­po­si­tion query, Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh said an au­top­sy was done on Sherise Williams who col­lapsed and died at the Port-of- Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal on Tues­day af­ter a Cae­sar­i­an sec­tion Deyals­ingh said re­sults were re­ceived by the North West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty and oth­er of­fi­cials. This will be sent to the Chief Med­ical Of­fi­cer and Women’s Health Di­rec­tor who will de­ter­mine what steps if any, will be tak­en Al­so yes­ter­day, At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al- Rawi pi­lot­ed leg­is­la­tion to ex­tend time un­til De­cem­ber 31 for es­tab­lish­ments which re­quire li­cences, from cin­e­mas and dance hall to mon­ey lenders and pawn bro­kers

The su of of $4.3 mil­lion for 436,400 face masks to pro­tect cit­i­zens against COVID -19.

That’s what Fi­nance Min­is­ter Colm Im­bert said Gov­ern­ment paid for the masks which were pro­vid­ed by 103 sup­pli­ers.

Im­bert gave the in­for­ma­tion in Par­lia­ment yes­ter­day re­ply­ing to Op­po­si­tion call for de­tails on the sup­ply.

He said the masks were to have been dis­trib­uted by NGOs, MPs and coun­cil­lors to cit­i­zens for use against the COVID-19 virus. Masks were dis­trib­uted to the 14 re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions .

He de­tailed sup­pli­ers’ names, what they were paid and the num­ber of masks they sup­plied, in fig­ures start­ing from a min­i­mum of 100 masks and up­wards. But his brief al­lot­ted speak­ing time ex­pired be­fore he could com­plete all 103 sup­pli­ers

Pressed by UNC MPs on whether any rel­a­tive of a Gov­ern­ment MP was among sup­pli­ers, Im­bert said he had no knowl­edge of that, “If you have names, tell us…” He told the Op­po­si­tion.

The ex­ten­sion will al­so ex­tend to peo­ple who have to pay main­te­nance. De­fault­ers won’t be sub­ject to ar­rest but a court sum­mons in­stead

