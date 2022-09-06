Amanda Quest | Who ‘owns’ commissioned work?

Entornointeligente.com /

The practice of commissioning work, or paying someone to produce work, is common. Be it the production of books, websites, logos, flyers, business cards, graphic images, or other artistic creations, almost everyone has probably commissioned work at some point – usually under (relatively) ‘informal’ arrangements. But in such arrangements, the following question invariably arises: who ‘owns’ the commissioned work produced – the person who commissioned it or the person who produced it? All things being equal, the answer to that simple yet very important question will depend on the circumstances under which the commissioned work was produced.

As a general rule, the law recognises the person who produces, or ‘authors’, any work as the copyright owner of that work. (A copyright is a proprietary (or ownership) interest that exists at common law). In the context of commissioned work, that general rule would mean that the person who produces commissioned work (i.e., the commissioned party) would own the copyright in the commissioned work. Copyright ownership in this context would confer a bundle of legal rights upon the commissioned party over, and in respect of, the commissioned work. In particular, the commissioned party would have the right to copy the commissioned work, adapt it, issue copies of it to the public, show it in public, and otherwise exploit it for financial gain. By contrast, the commissioning party would only possess an implied licence that permits them to use the work for the purpose for which they commissioned it. This would be so regardless of whether the commissioning party conceptualised the idea or concept for the commissioned work, provided sketches and/or other material to guide its production, and even carefully directed the commissioned party during the entire process. There are, however, three notable exceptions to that general rule regarding copyright and commissioned work.

EXCEPTIONS These exceptions will typically arise in the following circumstances:

1. Where there was a prior commission agreement in writing providing that the copyright in the commissioned party would transfer the copyright in the commissioned work to the commissioning party upon payment for the commissioned work;

2. Where the commissioned work was produced by the commissioning party under a ‘work for hire’ agreement. In this scenario, the employer who commissioned the work would be the first owner of the copyright, unless there is a signed written agreement to the contrary between the employer and the commissioned party; and

