 Amalgamated Workers Union accepted a 4% increase for POSC

The Executive of the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) renegotiated and accepted a 4% increase for the periods of 2014 – 2016, as well as 2017 – 2019, along with other conditions. Details follow in this press release…
On August 29, 2022, the Executive of the Amalgamated Workers Union (A WU), for its Membership, Port of Spain Corporation (POSC), took the decision to renegotiate and bring to a close a period of negotiation that began in 2014. Aside from the 4% increase for the two periods captured above, A WU agreed to the following:
1. A one -time lump sum payment of $4000 for Worker who retired compulsorily, voluntarily with permission or on the grounds of ill health;
2. Scholarship opportunities for both academic and vocational training programmes at Cipriani College of Labour & Co-operative Studies, MIC Institute of Technology and Trinzuela Technical & Vocational College;
3. While negotiating it was discovered that there were disparities in the premiums and allowances received by the Workers of POSC and other Corporations as such, the Union ensured that an alignment was done, given that this will take effect from December 1, 2021; and
4. It was also agreed that parties will undertake a job evaluation.
It is important to contextualize the environment in which the decision was made to accept the current offer with the additions identified above. It was in October of 2021 that Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated that he had instructed the Chief Personnel Officer to commence this exercise with the relevant trade unions. It was not until May of 2022 some eight months later that an offer of 2% was placed before the workers. This, however, was not the starting point it was in fact a re-engagement. The first offer placed before the movement was in 2016 and that was 0-0-0. It was less than a month before the local government elections, in November of 2016 when the Minister of Finance indicated that Government would offer trade unions representing public servants and employees of State enterprises no wage increases as part of the administration’s attempt to curb expenditure. There was no shift in this position until the offer of May 2022.
This was the first time in history that A WU had to treat with 3 unsettled periods of negotiation. It should be noted that A WU has made several public calls to the state to meet for the purpose of negotiation. On January 28 and February 4, 2020 the Union led demonstrations to call for an end to over seven years of negotiations. It is clear that this decision was not made overnight as is being postulated in the media, rather the Union reasonably evaluated the present circumstance and the precedent set out in the market.
In recent times the public has seen where the breakdown in negotiations which had been sent to the court has not gone the way of the Unions. For example, the Industrial Court judgment of 0% for the Workers of Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission. Similarly, just over a year ago our Comrades at CWU and TSTT Signed off on four (4) outstanding periods at 5%. The reality of treating with multiple periods is that the first objective becomes bringing the negotiation current. Therefore, a major commitment of the Union and the state must be to not allow this to occur again. The Union’s focus will turn to the current period which and place the workers in a much better-negotiating position when negotiating only one period.
One of the primary lessons from the experience is that the A WU must focus its efforts on improving the spending power of the salary of the workers it represents. There was a notable silence from us on a whole when the removal of subsidies increased the cost of fuel. This is turn had an exponential impact on the cost of living. We must take responsibility for our inaction as the Minister tongue in cheek could proclaim that «they eh riot yet». There is a need for a renewed commitment to representing members beyond the negotiating table. The Unions voice must be more vociferous on food prices, on rental rates, on the cost of education and so on.
Finally, as unpopular as this point might be it has to be made. The Union could not ignore the • state of government revenue. The facts are there and the significant fall in revenue during the period being negotiated cannot be dismissed. This however does not mean that at another time the decision under different circumstances that the Union’s position would be the same. We as a Union are mindful of the broader scope of responsibility that we have to the wellbeing of the working class regardless of their membership status.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian