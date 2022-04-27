Always remember to practise safe sex

Entornointeligente.com /

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are passed from one person to another through intimate physical contact, such as heavy petting and from sexual activity. STIs are very common. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 20 million new infections occur every year in the United States of America.

STIs can mostly be prevented by not having sex. If you do have sex, you can lower your risk by using condoms and being in a sexual relationship with a partner who does not have an STI. STIs do not always cause symptoms, so it is possible to have an infection and not know it. That is why it is important to get tested if you are having sex.

If you are diagnosed with an STI, know that all can be treated with medication and some can be cured entirely.

April is STI Awareness Month, an annual observance to raise awareness about the impact of sexually transmitted infections and the important role healthcare providers can play in supporting the sexual health of their patients.

STIs can affect people from all walks of life, but adolescents and young people are disproportionately impacted. Estimates suggest that even though youth make up only 25 per cent of the sexually active population, nearly half of all STI cases occur in people aged 15 to 24.

