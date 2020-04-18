‘I don’t have weeks to wait’: What delays in stimulus payments mean for Americans

Help The Post report on the Cares Act. If you’re having trouble accessing a stimulus check or other assistance, share your experience with The Post in the form below or at this link

People across the country are encountering difficulties receiving their stimulus payments. The Washington Post asked readers to share their experiences with the process. Thousands responded. Here are just a few of their stories, in their own words. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

‘I can’t get a hold of anyone’ The IRS website states that the money should be in my Emerald account [tax preparer H&R Block’s reloadable prepaid direct debit card] but I don’t see it. I can’t get a hold of anyone on any of the lines to ask what to do. Both my sister and I are having the same issue and both desperately need this money to pay rent. I am currently out of full-time employment due to the virus. I’m a single mom. I’m trying to stay afloat and make ends meet. I’m grateful that the government is trying to help. But when it’s going to come, I don’t know.

— Brandi Greene, 33, Winthrop, Maine

I’m a 100 percent disabled veteran who served in combat in Iraq. I did everything they asked me, and I haven’t gotten anything. I’m seeing everyone post, ‘I got my money,’ and I’m sitting here wondering, what’s going on with the veterans? I’ve talked to a lot of disabled veterans, and they’re in the same situation. Why is the IRS playing games? Are we being left out again?

— Robert Haynes, 54, Calimesa, Calif.

‘We’re just hanging on, paycheck to paycheck.’ We checked on Wednesday, and it said the check was deposited, but there was nothing in the bank. We checked with the bank, and they said just to wait. We’re just hanging on, paycheck to paycheck. I’m feeling frustrated and angry. I see everyone’s posts on Facebook, and I see people splurging when there are people who need money to buy food, it’s just sad. A lot of our families have gotten it and friends that we know. We live close to each other, so how did we get missed?

— Deserie Briseno, 33, Fort Worth

I did my taxes through TurboTax. I still haven’t received anything. The IRS website said that they don’t have my information. I’ve been trying to get unemployment. I keep getting denied. I haven’t been able to pay my rent. I have two kids. You think it would be easy, but it’s been difficult getting a hold of anyone. It’s just been very stressful. I’m already behind in rent, and with bills, I’m almost three grand behind in dues. The stimulus won’t even cover that. I might have to wait for a paper check, and that could take forever

— Malcolm Wilson, 28, South Beach, Ore.

I am an emergency room nurse in Utah, a single mother with no outside assistance. Because of my exposure to positive covid-19 patients, my 7-year-old daughter requires in-home child care. My parents used to watch her when I worked overnight, but I can’t take the risk of her being a carrier and giving it to them. I needed that stimulus check to pay for child care so I can continue to go to work. I still didn’t receive it, and now I am told it could take weeks. I don’t have weeks to wait, and neither do my sick patients

— Erin Palmer, 37, Salt Lake City

Once this pandemic started, I lost all my housekeeping clients because they couldn’t afford me or because of the self-quarantine. I used TurboTax last year to file my taxes. I only made $3,500. Now I’m kicking myself. I really wasn’t required to file — because my gross income was so low — and I probably would have gotten my stimulus check. Instead, I got my $250 refund, and that money is gone. For the first two days, I checked the IRS website four or five times. I keep getting that ‘status unavailable.’ I was really expecting that check. I’m scraping by

— Petra Gaytan, 37, New Braunfels, Tex.

I’m a dispatcher for IT technicians. I didn’t get laid off, but I got my hours cut from 40 hours a week to 15. I placed my bank account information into the IRS get payment option and it gave me the correct information, but when I tried tracking my check, all it says is ‘please try again later’ because either your info doesn’t match or you’ve accessed the website too many times today. I have a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old and I don’t get any state assistance — I pay everything in cash. I need that money for rent, formula and just to keep food in the house

— Tyeesha Askew, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D.

‘I don’t know what’s in store for the future’ I am waiting for my stimulus payment. The IRS sent it to an account number that doesn’t match any records I have. I called H&R Block. It said it was delivered, yet still, 48 hours later, nothing deposited. They claim the money is being sent to Axos Bank. I called them and they said H&R Block gave false information. They all say to call the same number that keeps hanging up on me. So where is everyone’s money? I have bills to pay and a family to support. $1,700 is what I’m expecting but even $1,200 would help

— Mary Stout, 40, North Bend, Ore.

I’ve been working since the week after I turned 16 years old; I’ve paid taxes and been active in the economy. My family and I found ourselves in distress when we found that I wasn’t going to receive the $1,200 stimulus. My father is at special risk due to his pulmonary illnesses. And my mother’s hours have been cut at the hospital where she works. I’ve had to pick up a job at a local supermarket after being laid off from the movie theater. So both my mother and I are essential workers living with someone at high risk. I’m feeling tense because I don’t know what’s in store for the future

— Jacob May, 17, Midland, Mich.

