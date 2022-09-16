Aluminium Prices Rise

Entornointeligente.com /

Aluminium prices rose on Thursday as Europe continued to grapple with a power crisis that has curtailed production of the energy-intensive metal. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up one per cent at US$2,293 a ton. Industry observers say about half of the European Union’s aluminium and zinc production capacity has already been forced offline due to the power crisis. Other metals prices were lacklustre, weighed down by worries that aggressive central bank rate hikes would push the global economy into recession.

