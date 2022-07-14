ALTA launches online programme

The Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) has launched its programme online making the programme available to anyone aged 9-99.
For the last 30 years, ALTA has successfully worked to improve literacy through free adult community classes and with the launch of their website access will be granted to persons of all ages.
The interactive programme is focused on reading and spelling instruction, built around Caribbean life skills content.
The ATLA says the results from this year’s SEA show the need to continue the literacy development of children as they advance into secondary school.
They further stated that the 9,000 SEA students who scored less than 50% will start secondary school in September and do not have the literacy skills to cope with a secondary school curriculum.
ALTA Online has a subscription cost of TT$600 for 16 lessons. Online learning provides new opportunities:
• Independent learning: After completing the ALTA Online Assessment to determine their ALTA level, students click or type to independently navigate the programme at their own pace.
• Built-in individualised review of key skills: ALTA Online uses artificial intelligence to detect where the student made errors to present relevant review activities which students can repeat as necessary to attain mastery.
• Student progress and performance system: This tracks student progress through each lesson, and for scored activities, tracks performance by literacy skill and provides immediate feedback.
• Certification: ALTA Online provides e-certificates in printable format when the level is mastered. The timing of ALTA Online could not be better as: • It provides an additional resource to schools to address the greater numbers of students with inadequate literacy skills.
• ALTA Online provides comprehensive literacy instruction and practice, so it frees secondary school teachers from having to teach primary-level reading and spelling skills, which they have neither the training nor the time to do.
• Individualised Education Plans (IEPs) for literacy are not easily implemented in the traditional classroom and specialist literacy tutors have always been too few to meet the need. ALTA Online replicates the differentiated classroom, in which students are able to learn at their own pace and repeat areas of concern.
For more information on ALTA Online you can call 741-9454 or 624-2582 or email altaon[email protected]ta-tt.org to find out about costs, programme requirements and recommended implementation.
