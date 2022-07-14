ALTA launches online programme

Entornointeligente.com /

The Adult Lit­er­a­cy Tu­tors As­so­ci­a­tion (AL­TA) has launched its pro­gramme on­line mak­ing the pro­gramme avail­able to any­one aged 9-99.

For the last 30 years, AL­TA has suc­cess­ful­ly worked to im­prove lit­er­a­cy through free adult com­mu­ni­ty class­es and with the launch of their web­site ac­cess will be grant­ed to per­sons of all ages.

The in­ter­ac­tive pro­gramme is fo­cused on read­ing and spelling in­struc­tion, built around Caribbean life skills con­tent.

The AT­LA says the re­sults from this year’s SEA show the need to con­tin­ue the lit­er­a­cy de­vel­op­ment of chil­dren as they ad­vance in­to sec­ondary school.

They fur­ther stat­ed that the 9,000 SEA stu­dents who scored less than 50% will start sec­ondary school in Sep­tem­ber and do not have the lit­er­a­cy skills to cope with a sec­ondary school cur­ricu­lum.

AL­TA On­line has a sub­scrip­tion cost of TT$600 for 16 lessons. On­line learn­ing pro­vides new op­por­tu­ni­ties:

• In­de­pen­dent learn­ing: Af­ter com­plet­ing the AL­TA On­line As­sess­ment to de­ter­mine their AL­TA lev­el, stu­dents click or type to in­de­pen­dent­ly nav­i­gate the pro­gramme at their own pace.

• Built-in in­di­vid­u­alised re­view of key skills: AL­TA On­line us­es ar­ti­fi­cial in­tel­li­gence to de­tect where the stu­dent made er­rors to present rel­e­vant re­view ac­tiv­i­ties which stu­dents can re­peat as nec­es­sary to at­tain mas­tery.

• Stu­dent progress and per­for­mance sys­tem: This tracks stu­dent progress through each les­son, and for scored ac­tiv­i­ties, tracks per­for­mance by lit­er­a­cy skill and pro­vides im­me­di­ate feed­back.

• Cer­ti­fi­ca­tion: AL­TA On­line pro­vides e-cer­tifi­cates in print­able for­mat when the lev­el is mas­tered. The tim­ing of AL­TA On­line could not be bet­ter as: • It pro­vides an ad­di­tion­al re­source to schools to ad­dress the greater num­bers of stu­dents with in­ad­e­quate lit­er­a­cy skills.

• AL­TA On­line pro­vides com­pre­hen­sive lit­er­a­cy in­struc­tion and prac­tice, so it frees sec­ondary school teach­ers from hav­ing to teach pri­ma­ry-lev­el read­ing and spelling skills, which they have nei­ther the train­ing nor the time to do.

• In­di­vid­u­alised Ed­u­ca­tion Plans (IEPs) for lit­er­a­cy are not eas­i­ly im­ple­ment­ed in the tra­di­tion­al class­room and spe­cial­ist lit­er­a­cy tu­tors have al­ways been too few to meet the need. AL­TA On­line repli­cates the dif­fer­en­ti­at­ed class­room, in which stu­dents are able to learn at their own pace and re­peat ar­eas of con­cern.

For more in­for­ma­tion on AL­TA On­line you can call 741-9454 or 624-2582 or email al­taon­[email protected]­ta-tt.org to find out about costs, pro­gramme re­quire­ments and rec­om­mend­ed im­ple­men­ta­tion.

