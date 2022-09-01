Almost 50% jump in teacher-resignations since July

Entornointeligente.com /

Some 248 public school teachers have resigned their posts since July, a near 50 per cent increase over the figure that Education Minister Fayval Williams gave for the period a week ago.

Williams gave the updated statistics in a back-to-school press briefing on Thursday.

On August 22, she said 167 educators had given up their jobs although it’s still unclear how many have left for lucrative teaching jobs overseas.

Teacher-migration has emerged as a major contentious issue over the summer with many principals publicly expressing concerns about how they’ll manage when students return for the new school year on September 5.

Williams today said several of the vacancies have been filled.

