Alleged Contract Killer Shot Dead By Police Was Wanted For Attacks On JCF Members

Investigators are reporting that Ashado McFarlane, the accused contract killer who was killed by the police on Monday, was wanted for questioning in connection with last month’s attacks on members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and their families in St. Catherine. The father of a member of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) was shot dead in one of the incidents in Riversdale, St. Catherine. Fitz Bailey, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, told Radio Jamaica News that Mr. McFarlane was one of the suspects being sought for questioning in connection with the coordinated attacks. A statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Tuesday said Mr. McFarlane was wanted in connection with a least nine murders and shootings in St. Catherine and St. Ann between June and last month.

