Alleged Clarendon trickster remanded

A Clarendon man accused of defrauding another out of US$9,000 was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Davion Harvey, 35, who is charged with larceny by trick, was ordered to return to court on October 3.

At that time, an application for bail is expected to be made for the May Pen labourer.

In court today, his attorney Nicoy Ferguson argued that his client is a fit and proper candidate for bail as he has a steady place of abode and has no previous conviction.

But the lawyer was told by parish judge Desiree Alleyene that the court needed more information on Henry before bail could be considered.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

