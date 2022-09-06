All three cops implicated in $100k bribery-murder saga now granted bail

Entornointeligente.com /

Bail has now been offered to the three cops implicated in the murder of a St Andrew man in an alleged bribery deal that went sour in July.

Corporal Miguel Eubanks was offered bail at $1 million by Parish Judge Leighton Morris on Tuesday, following an application by the man’s attorney, Courtney Rowe.

Some conditions of the bail include Eubanks reporting three times per week at the Allman Town Police Station in Kingston. He is also to stay away from the Red Hills area of St Andrew.

«The judge agreed with our submission that there was no compelling reason to keep Mr Eubanks in custody in light of the other two men getting bail because that would not properly mitigate against his concerns,» Rowe said.

Eubanks and his two co-accused, constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter, who were previously granted bail, are charged for the July 16 shooting murder of St Andrew tiler Phillip Wallace.

