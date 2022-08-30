All fuel prices in Brazil down, thanks to Petrobras and tax reductions

Entornointeligente.com /

Since the beginning of the month the price of a liter of gasoline has fallen 6,4%, from R$ 5,61 to R$ 5,25, the ninth consecutive drop in the average price A survey from Brazil's National Oil, Gas and Bio-fuels Agency, ANP, showed that the average price for a liter of gasoline in service stations across Brazil had dropped 2,77%, and this way the price is now R$ 5,25 this week, the lowest it has been since February 2021.

Since the beginning of the month the price of a liter of gasoline has fallen 6,4%, from R$ 5,61 to R$ 5,25, the ninth consecutive drop in the average price of the fuel as a direct result of reductions implemented by oil giant Petrobras and the tax on domestic circulation of goods, ICMS.

According to ANP the state with the cheapest gasoline is Amapá, at R$ 4,84 followed by Sergipe, R$ 4,96 and Goias, R$ 5,02, while at the other extreme the dearest average are in Acre, R$ 5,78, Roraima, R$ 5,71 and Amazonas, R$ 5,54.

The average price for diesel fuel, S-10 at the different pumps throughout the country, lso dropped from R$ 7,13 a liter to R$ 7,01, equivalent to a 1,68% decrease. This is the result of Petrobras cutting twice in August the price at refineries.

Finally ethanol is also cheaper. The average price dropped 3,51% last week, from R$ 3,98 to R$ 3,84.

The US dollar traded at R$ 5,02 on Monday.

