All eyes on PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning, following a Cabinet retreat where crime in the country was reportedly one of the main matters discussed.
Sunday Guardian reported yesterday that Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob was called by Prime Minister Rowley to the Diplomatic Centre on Friday to discuss matters involving the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and other topics surrounding national security.
The prime minister is chair of the National Security Council.
The Cabinet retreat, involving all government ministers, began on Friday and lasted two days.
While there is no concrete word on what Prime Minister Rowley will specifically address, crime is expected to be on the agenda.
Two weeks ago, the prime minister said he was giving consideration to declaring crime and violence in Trinidad and Tobago a public health emergency given the impact it was having on the lives of citizens.
Last week the issue of crime was on the prime minister’s mind, once again, as he chided poor parenting calling on them to show greater accountability when raising children so that they can avoid a life of crime.
Dr Rowley’s news conference will take place at the Diplomatic Centre at 10.30 am.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian