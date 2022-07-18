All eyes on PM

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley is sched­uled to hold a news con­fer­ence Mon­day morn­ing, fol­low­ing a Cab­i­net re­treat where crime in the coun­try was re­port­ed­ly one of the main mat­ters dis­cussed.

Sun­day Guardian re­port­ed yes­ter­day that Act­ing Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob was called by Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley to the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre on Fri­day to dis­cuss mat­ters in­volv­ing the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and oth­er top­ics sur­round­ing na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty.

The prime min­is­ter is chair of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil.

The Cab­i­net re­treat, in­volv­ing all gov­ern­ment min­is­ters, be­gan on Fri­day and last­ed two days.

While there is no con­crete word on what Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley will specif­i­cal­ly ad­dress, crime is ex­pect­ed to be on the agen­da.

Two weeks ago, the prime min­is­ter said he was giv­ing con­sid­er­a­tion to de­clar­ing crime and vi­o­lence in Trinidad and To­ba­go a pub­lic health emer­gency giv­en the im­pact it was hav­ing on the lives of cit­i­zens.

Last week the is­sue of crime was on the prime min­is­ter’s mind, once again, as he chid­ed poor par­ent­ing call­ing on them to show greater ac­count­abil­i­ty when rais­ing chil­dren so that they can avoid a life of crime.

Dr Row­ley’s news con­fer­ence will take place at the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre at 10.30 am.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

