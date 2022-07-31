All efforts being made to restore service after vandalism, says TSTT CEO

Entornointeligente.com /

TSTT’s CEO Lisa Agard is as­sur­ing that all ef­forts are be­ing made to re­store ser­vice to cus­tomers ad­verse­ly im­pact­ed by a ma­li­cious act tar­get­ing the com­pa­ny’s un­der­ground ca­bles. Agard is al­so apol­o­gis­ing to cus­tomers for the in­con­ve­nience this van­dal­ism has caused.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions re­veal a ma­jor act of van­dal­ism on a crit­i­cal ca­ble artery that ser­vices cus­tomers in South Trinidad re­sult­ing in cus­tomers’ mo­bile and in­ter­net ser­vices be­ing se­vere­ly im­pact­ed.

«To our loy­al cus­tomers, our sin­cer­est apolo­gies for this in­con­ve­nience. We give you the as­sur­ance that our teams are work­ing re­al­ly hard to re­store ser­vices as quick­ly as pos­si­ble,» Agard said.

Once in­for­ma­tion about the out­age was re­ceived, she ex­plained that trans­mis­sion, ca­ble and splic­ing crews were im­me­di­ate­ly dis­patched to iso­late and re­pair the many fi­bre ca­bles that were cut dur­ing this il­le­gal and self­ish act.

