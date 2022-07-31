All efforts being made to restore service after vandalism, says TSTT CEO

TSTT’s CEO Lisa Agard is assuring that all efforts are being made to restore service to customers adversely impacted by a malicious act targeting the company’s underground cables. Agard is also apologising to customers for the inconvenience this vandalism has caused.
Preliminary investigations reveal a major act of vandalism on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad resulting in customers’ mobile and internet services being severely impacted.
«To our loyal customers, our sincerest apologies for this inconvenience. We give you the assurance that our teams are working really hard to restore services as quickly as possible,» Agard said.
Once information about the outage was received, she explained that transmission, cable and splicing crews were immediately dispatched to isolate and repair the many fibre cables that were cut during this illegal and selfish act.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian