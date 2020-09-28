Alien Huang gets 'Golden Bell Award'; Someday Or One Day wins big at actual ceremony

Huang was found dead in his home due to an aortic dissection at the age of 36 earlier this month. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, ROCK RECORDS Related Story Alien Huang‘s sister posts recreated family portrait on father’s 60th birthday Related Story Alien Huang‘s death: Stars pay tribute in Singapore and Taiwan Related Story Taiwanese host Alien Huang‘s girlfriend speaks up for the first time since his death The award was presented to her by Joseph Chang and her ex-boyfriend Wang Bo-chieh

Taiwanese singer-actor-host Alien Huang may not have received a Golden Bell Award in life, but his friends and family made sure he received one after his sudden death earlier this month.

Huang, who was found dead in his home due to an aortic dissection at the age of 36, did not get nominated for Taiwan‘s prestigious television awards this year, which were held on Saturday (Sept 26).

A replica of the award for Best Host in a Variety Programme – with Alien Huang‘s name on it – was made for his funeral, however, according to images that his brother-in-law posted on Instagram.

He wrote: “Dad gave the award to you.”

Huang was the host for the outdoor game show Mr Player with Kid Lin and Jacky Wu.

Wu told Taiwanese media that 10 episodes of the show with Huang hosting will be eligible for next year’s awards and he will enter them for consideration next year.

At the actual awards ceremony, tears were shed during the memorial segment paying tribute to those in the entertainment industry who died this year.

An image and a short clip of Huang‘s appearance in Mr Player saying: “Is this the final stop,” made many in attendance like Sam Tseng and Chen Han-tien red-eyed. The segment also paid tribute to actor-model Godfrey Gao and dancer Serena Liu.

Despite the sombre note, there were happier moments in the night. Netflix series Nowhere Man took home four technical awards while the hit time-travel romance series Someday Or One Day won four major awards – taking home best TV series and best actress for Alice Ko.

Ko is now married to former boy band member Hsieh Kun-da.

The couple was close to Huang and Ko said in an interview after her win that she “had some emotional turmoil in recent days” and was not able to concentrate during the ceremony and forgot to thank her husband during her speech.

Ko’s co-star Greg Hsu, a rising star in Taiwanese entertainment, lost to Jack Yao in The Mirror for best actor.

The 29-year-old told Taiwanese media after his loss: “I’m just along for the ride. Everyone who was nominated (in my category) are people I look up too.”

