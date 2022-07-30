Ali Cup to offer scholarships to needy students

Entornointeligente.com /

Christopher Bailey, a member of the Ali Cup organising committee, has revealed that an added feature for the return of the preseason schoolboy football tournament this year will be the awarding of three scholarships to students of Excelsior High School. The tournament was absent for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bailey, who played alongside Allan Cole Jr in whose honour the tournament is being held, in the winning 1993 Manning Cup team, noted that the committee which consists of Excelsior past students is aware of the financial struggles many students face daily and they believe they have an obligation to assist those in need.

«We are trying to put in place something where we give back scholarships to three kids in the school. Kids who are doing well in school and cannot afford to purchase books or pay their examination fees.

«So we are putting that in place and do that with this year’s Ali cup,» he stated.

«We were the kids who wanted to come to school and participate. But if it wasn’t for certain people who helped me a lot of times that would not be possible. So we know the pressure and we wanted to do something to give back to the kids in the school.»

