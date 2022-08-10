Alexis goes down to Mexico’s Estrada in J5 Tacarigua

walter.al[email protected]
Ella Carrington and Charlotte Ready were among a host of T&T’s under-18 tennis players to have received byes into the second round of the ITF J5 Tacarigua at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Orange Grove, Tacarigua.
Aalisha Alexis, the lone T&T player to have been involved in action yesterday, bowed out 6-1, 6-3 to Hanne Estrada from Mexico.
However, the junior men were not as fortunate, all failing to progress to the second round yesterday.
Apart from Carrington and Ready, there were progressive moves from Laura-Li Maillard De Gannes, Faith Salina, Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong, Abigail Maillard, Naomi Mohammed and bethany Salina. But it means though that there will be all-T&T encounters today, inclusive of a clash between the fine-tuned Dookie, who has garnered sufficient international experience over the past couple months due to her international outings, up against Wong on court one.
Carrington, in her second-round contest, will square-off against Laura-Li De Gannes on court two.
Meanwhile, among the men, Shae Millington was beaten by Danesi Baggio of Brazil 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Ready was defeated by Fullone Edmond of Great Britain; Alex Chin beaten by Terry Lau (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Thomas Chung lost to Winston Zhang (Canada) 6-0, 6-1; Luca Denoon beaten by Mario Richmagui (Honduras) 6-2, 7-5; Jaylon Chapman suffered defeat to Ty Host (Australia) 6-1, 6-4.
Also Nathen Martin went under to Calleri Oberto (USA) 6-0, 6-0; Zachary Byng loses to Aryan Nanda (India) 6-3, 6-3; Sebastian Sylvester going down to Jason Daly (USA) 6-0, 6-0; Deron Dumas beaten by Kit Henderson (Great Britain) 6-0, 6-0; Christopher Roberts lost to Xavier Peter-Gooding (Barbados) 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Wong beaten by Juan Beltran (Australia) 6-0, 6-2; Sebastian Byng defeated by Alfonso Calderon (Chile) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Luca Shamsi going down to Lucca Acioly (Brazil) 6-1, 6-4, B’jorn Hall loses to Zach Friedland (USA) 6-0, 6-0 and Beckham Sylvester lost to Guillermo Bennaton (Honduras)6-3, 6-4.
