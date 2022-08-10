Alexis goes down to Mexico’s Estrada in J5 Tacarigua

Entornointeligente.com /

El­la Car­ring­ton and Char­lotte Ready were among a host of T&T’s un­der-18 ten­nis play­ers to have re­ceived byes in­to the sec­ond round of the ITF J5 Tacarigua at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre (NRC) in Or­ange Grove, Tacarigua.

Aal­isha Alex­is, the lone T&T play­er to have been in­volved in ac­tion yes­ter­day, bowed out 6-1, 6-3 to Hanne Estra­da from Mex­i­co.

How­ev­er, the ju­nior men were not as for­tu­nate, all fail­ing to progress to the sec­ond round yes­ter­day.

Apart from Car­ring­ton and Ready, there were pro­gres­sive moves from Lau­ra-Li Mail­lard De Gannes, Faith Sali­na, Jor­dane Dook­ie, Cameron Wong, Abi­gail Mail­lard, Nao­mi Mo­hammed and bethany Sali­na. But it means though that there will be all-T&T en­coun­ters to­day, in­clu­sive of a clash be­tween the fine-tuned Dook­ie, who has gar­nered suf­fi­cient in­ter­na­tion­al ex­pe­ri­ence over the past cou­ple months due to her in­ter­na­tion­al out­ings, up against Wong on court one.

Car­ring­ton, in her sec­ond-round con­test, will square-off against Lau­ra-Li De Gannes on court two.

Mean­while, among the men, Shae Milling­ton was beat­en by Dane­si Bag­gio of Brazil 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Ready was de­feat­ed by Ful­lone Ed­mond of Great Britain; Alex Chin beat­en by Ter­ry Lau (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Thomas Chung lost to Win­ston Zhang (Cana­da) 6-0, 6-1; Lu­ca De­noon beat­en by Mario Rich­magui (Hon­duras) 6-2, 7-5; Jay­lon Chap­man suf­fered de­feat to Ty Host (Aus­tralia) 6-1, 6-4.

Al­so Na­then Mar­tin went un­der to Cal­leri Ober­to (USA) 6-0, 6-0; Zachary Byng los­es to Aryan Nan­da (In­dia) 6-3, 6-3; Se­bas­t­ian Sylvester go­ing down to Ja­son Daly (USA) 6-0, 6-0; Deron Du­mas beat­en by Kit Hen­der­son (Great Britain) 6-0, 6-0; Christo­pher Roberts lost to Xavier Pe­ter-Good­ing (Bar­ba­dos) 6-3, 6-1; Ethan Wong beat­en by Juan Bel­tran (Aus­tralia) 6-0, 6-2; Se­bas­t­ian Byng de­feat­ed by Al­fon­so Calderon (Chile) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Lu­ca Sham­si go­ing down to Luc­ca Aci­oly (Brazil) 6-1, 6-4, B’jorn Hall los­es to Zach Fried­land (USA) 6-0, 6-0 and Beck­ham Sylvester lost to Guiller­mo Ben­na­ton (Hon­duras)6-3, 6-4.

