Alexander, Martin fire Tobago Chicas to WoLF semis

J’Eleisha Alexan­der and Talia Mar­tin struck late in the sec­ond half to lead host To­ba­go Chi­cas FC to a 2-0 win over Queen’s Park Crick­et Club in the lone re­main­ing quar­ter­fi­nal match of the T&T Women’s League Foot­ball (WoLF) As­cen­sion Tour­na­ment at the Ply­mouth Recre­ation Ground, Ply­mouth, To­ba­go on Sun­day.

With the win, To­ba­go Chi­cas set up a semi­fi­nal meet­ing with Ter­minix LA Rangers at the Hase­ly Craw­ford Sta­di­um, Mu­cu­rapo from 4.30 pm on Wednes­day, while Po­lice FC and De­fence Force face off in the sec­ond semi­fi­nal from 7 pm at the same venue with the win­ners to clash in the fi­nal at a date and venue to be de­cid­ed.

The Parkites start­ed the match in To­ba­go as favourites af­ter a sec­ond-place fin­ish in the four-team North­ern Con­fer­ence with six wins from their nine match­es to end with 19 points, six adrift of ta­ble-top­pers De­fence Force and scor­ers of a league-high 58 goals scored led by the duo of Jes­si­ca Har­ra­gin and Ash­lee Alon­zo with 14 goals each, and ten from Orielle Mar­tin.

How­ev­er, at the end of the first 45 min­utes, To­ba­go Chi­cas who topped the To­ba­go Con­fer­ence with five wins from six match­es, for 16 points, pow­ered by Alexan­der with sev­en goals, and six from Mar­tin man­aged to keep the vis­i­tors at bay.

And with the min­utes tick­ing away it was Alexan­der who fired the home team ahead in the 70th minute, with Mar­tin adding the in­sur­ance item, a minute from full-time.

The trio of Po­lice FC, Ter­minix LA Rangers and De­fence Force all booked their places in the semi­fi­nal with con­trast­ing wins.

At the Hase­ly Craw­ford Sta­di­um in Mu­cu­rapo, Po­lice FC got a lone strike from for­mer na­tion­al youth cap­tain Anique Walk­er in the 18th minute to slip past a spir­it­ed Uni­ver­si­ty of T&T (UTT) Pa­tri­ots while Rangers got a goal each from Lau­relle Theodore and Adanya Phillip to beat Club San­do 2-0.

How­ev­er, for the semi­fi­nals, Rangers will have to do with­out the ser­vices of na­tion­al goal­keep­er Kimi­ka Forbes who was is­sued a straight red card by ref­er­ee Garfield Weekes for un­sports­man­like be­hav­iour along with Club San­do’s Brit­ney Coop­er

The Army/Coast-Guard com­bi­na­tion women se­cured their spot in the fi­nal four af­ter they were award­ed a win by de­fault against Jew­els of To­ba­go af­ter the lat­ter opt­ed out of the com­pe­ti­tion due to the un­avail­abil­i­ty of play­ers be­cause of their com­mit­ments with their re­spec­tive teams in the Sec­ondary Schools Foot­ball League. Ad­mis­sion to the dou­ble-head­er is $20.

The even­tu­al tour­na­ment win­ners will pock­et $20,000 while the sec­ond-place fin­ish­er gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

