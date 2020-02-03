Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Jennifer Lopez After Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: 'That Was So Fun!'

Entornointeligente.com /

It’s no secret that Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez ‘s biggest fan at any event — and the Super Bowl wasn’t an exception.

Lopez, 50, hit the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with her co-headliner, Shakira, 43, to rock the Pepsi Halftime show, collaborating on hits and iconic dance moves for a one-of-a-kind performance.

And as the fiery duo took the stage, Lopez’s fiancé was right on the field, cheering her on.

With his phone in-hand, Rodriguez, 44, unabashedly jumped and danced along with others in the crowd — including his kids. He then turned to his millions of social media followers to praise his sweetheart’s performance.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Rodriquez wrote in his Instagram post . “I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

In a surprise, Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel to perform alongside her on stage.

Before the game, Lopez hinted at Rodriguez having a good view of the show.

“You know Alex. He’ll be as close as he can get to that stage!” Lopez joked of Rodriguez ahead of the game on Thursday. “Alex and all of our kids will be watching, they’ll all be in the stadium.”

The World of Dance host and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer launched into a medley of classic songs and dazzled the Super Bowl crowd.

Shakira, 43, kicked things off with her hit “She Wolf,” which she seamlessly transitioned into her track “Empire.”

Alex Rodriguez and daughter Ella More After a brief dance interlude, the star — who rocked a sparkly red two-piece — broke into “Whenever, Wherever” and Cardi B ‘s “I Like It,” the latter of which received some help from Bad Bunny .

Lopez, 50, took the stage atop a pole for a high-energy performance of “Jenny from the Block,” when she soon transitioned into “Get Right.”

Elsa/Getty More After shedding her studded black leather bodysuit for a sparkly silver one, Lopez showed off moves of her own on a stripper pole, echoing her role as a stripper in the movie Hustlers , as she sang “Waiting for Tonight.”

Steven Gomillion @stevengomillion More When it comes to Lopez’s career, the former Yankees player has always shown her his utmost support, whether it’s taking photos or sharing sweet notes. But Rodriguez took it up a notch during the 2020 award season.

Nominated for both a Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe for her role in Hustlers , Lopez commanded the award season red carpets with glamorous looks while accompanied by her even more glamorous fiancé.

Though the star lost out to Marriage Story ‘s Laura Dern for both awards and was snubbed for an Oscar nomination , Rodriguez made it clear that he was proud of his fiancée’s accomplishments, win or lose.

Steven Gomillion @stevengomillion More A day after the Golden Globes, the retired baseball player shared an Instagram photo of Lopez on the red carpet during the ceremony and wrote, “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.”

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he shared. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion.”

Rodriguez continued, “To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.”

“To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it,” he concluded the post, adding three red heart emojis.

And headlining the Super Bowl is yet another major bucket list moment for Lopez to check off.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Rodriguez exclusively told PEOPLE of his fiancée back in September — referencing Ross’ iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she ended by exiting the Tempe, Arizona, arena in a helicopter.

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” he continued. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”

The 49ers and the Chiefs are facing off at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game is airing on FOX.

