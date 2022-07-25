Alert cops catch TSTT cable thieves

Entornointeligente.com /

Ca­ble thieves tar­get­ed Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Ser­vices of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TSTT) in­fra­struc­ture once again on Sat­ur­day. This time, how­ev­er, they were caught soon af­ter the in­ci­dent.

Four sus­pects are now said to be in po­lice cus­tody as­sist­ing of­fi­cers with their in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

Po­lice said at about 12.30 am on Sat­ur­day, of­fi­cers from the Blan­chisseuse Po­lice Sta­tion were on a rov­ing stop and search ex­er­cise along the Paria Main Road, Up­per Blan­chisseuse. On near­ing Mar­i­anne beach, the of­fi­cers saw a white-coloured Nis­san Note, reg­is­tra­tion num­ber PEB 7379 and a white-coloured Nis­san Ti­i­da, reg­is­tra­tion num­ber PDE 3455, pro­ceed­ing in a souther­ly di­rec­tion along the road.

As the of­fi­cers at­tempt­ed to stop both ve­hi­cles, the dri­ver of Note stopped a short dis­tance away, came out from the ve­hi­cle and ran down some steps lead­ing to the beach and es­caped.

The of­fi­cers even­tu­al­ly stopped the Ti­i­da, which had four oc­cu­pants. Af­ter search­ing both ve­hi­cles, the of­fi­cers found a quan­ti­ty of black ca­bles and a cut­ting shears in the trunks of the ve­hi­cles.

PC Samp­son in­formed the sus­pects that the ca­bles were be­lieved to have been stolen or il­le­gal­ly ob­tained and cau­tioned the men and ar­rest­ed them.

The four sus­pects and both ve­hi­cles were then tak­en to the Blan­chisseuse Po­lice Sta­tion.

The TSTT Loss Con­trol An­a­lyst was con­tact­ed and ar­rived at sta­tion and iden­ti­fied the said ca­bles as the prop­er­ty of TSTT by cer­tain mark­ings. In to­tal, it amount­ed to 73 me­tres of ca­ble with a to­tal val­ue of $ 5,587.42.

Hours lat­er, in­for­ma­tion re­ceived led the of­fi­cers to ar­rest the dri­ver of the Note who had fled the scene. He was found still wan­der­ing along Mar­i­anne beach.

