Alert cops catch TSTT cable thieves

Cable thieves targeted Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) infrastructure once again on Saturday. This time, however, they were caught soon after the incident.
Four suspects are now said to be in police custody assisting officers with their investigations.
Police said at about 12.30 am on Saturday, officers from the Blanchisseuse Police Station were on a roving stop and search exercise along the Paria Main Road, Upper Blanchisseuse. On nearing Marianne beach, the officers saw a white-coloured Nissan Note, registration number PEB 7379 and a white-coloured Nissan Tiida, registration number PDE 3455, proceeding in a southerly direction along the road.
As the officers attempted to stop both vehicles, the driver of Note stopped a short distance away, came out from the vehicle and ran down some steps leading to the beach and escaped.
The officers eventually stopped the Tiida, which had four occupants. After searching both vehicles, the officers found a quantity of black cables and a cutting shears in the trunks of the vehicles.
PC Sampson informed the suspects that the cables were believed to have been stolen or illegally obtained and cautioned the men and arrested them.
The four suspects and both vehicles were then taken to the Blanchisseuse Police Station.
The TSTT Loss Control Analyst was contacted and arrived at station and identified the said cables as the property of TSTT by certain markings. In total, it amounted to 73 metres of cable with a total value of $ 5,587.42.
Hours later, information received led the officers to arrest the driver of the Note who had fled the scene. He was found still wandering along Marianne beach.
