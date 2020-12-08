Caribbean Airlines expands its cargo services in the US

Entornointeligente.com /

Just in time for Christ­mas, Caribbean Air­lines Lim­it­ed (CAL) has ex­pand­ed its car­go ser­vices in the Unit­ed States.

In an of­fi­cial state­ment is­sued to­day, CAL ex­plains that ef­fec­tive Mon­day 7 De­cem­ber 2020, its car­go di­vi­sion—Caribbean Air­lines Car­go—is part­nered with the Gen­er­al Sales and Ser­vice Agent (GSSA), Net­work Car­go Man­age­ment Corp to ex­pand its cov­er­age in the Unit­ed States (US).

Scope of the part­ner­ship

Ac­cord­ing to CAL, this means that as Caribbean Air­lines Car­go’s Gen­er­al Sales Agent in the US, Net­work Car­go Man­age­ment con­nects freight for­warders op­er­at­ing with­in the Unit­ed States to sev­er­al des­ti­na­tions in the Caribbean

How­ev­er, there is one caveat

“The agree­ment with Net­work Car­go Man­age­ment ex­cludes the ter­ri­to­ries of Mi­a­mi and New York, which are Caribbean Air­lines’ main gate­ways to the Caribbean. Sales and op­er­a­tions in these ter­ri­to­ries will con­tin­ue to be man­aged by Caribbean Air­lines Car­go,” CAL clar­i­fies in the re­lease

CAL says through this al­liance, cus­tomers in­ter­est­ed in ship­ping to the Caribbean may:

● Ac­cess ship­ping ser­vices for car­go orig­i­nat­ing from with­in the US via thou­sands of car­go agents in the Unit­ed States

● Cus­tomers who pre­fer to se­lect Caribbean Air­line Car­go’s freight col­lect op­tion, may make pay­ments uti­liz­ing their lo­cal cur­ren­cy. They may al­so ben­e­fit from the air­line’s loy­al­ty pro­gram where they can earn miles for trav­el re­wards

More flights for the hol­i­days

The air­line re­cent­ly in­creased its freighter sched­ule from six (6) to twelve (12) week­ly flights for the hol­i­day peak sea­son

Caribbean Air­lines op­er­ates week­ly B 767 – 300 freighter flights, of­fer­ing 120,000 pounds of ca­pac­i­ty be­tween Mi­a­mi and sev­er­al Caribbean des­ti­na­tions—in­clud­ing Trinidad, George­town, Kingston, Mon­tego Bay and Bar­ba­dos

The car­ri­er al­so trans­ports car­go on its B 737 – 800 and ATR pas­sen­ger flights to Caribbean des­ti­na­tions in­clud­ing (but not lim­it­ed) to An­tigua, Nas­sau, St. Vin­cent, St. Mar­tin, Grena­da, St. Lu­cia, George­town, Bar­ba­dos, Kingston and To­ba­go

As bor­ders re­open, CAL says it ex­pects to re-in­tro­duce pas­sen­ger and car­go flights to oth­er Caribbean coun­tries. It al­so says ship­ments may be moved through­out the re­gion via Caribbean Air­line’s car­go char­ter ser­vice

