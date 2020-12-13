COVID-19 hits SGF Boss Mustapha’s home, goes into isolation

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities

By Abankula

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said today that he and his wife have gone into self-isolation after some members of the household tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced this in a statement Sunday.

He said the infected got to know their status on Saturday, though they were asymptomatic.

He did not state how many members of the household were positive for the virus, but he said they have been isolated and are receiving care in government treatment centre

“I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”

