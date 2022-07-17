Alejandro Sanz sends Shakira his secret weapon to legally fight Gerard Piqué

Entornointeligente.com /

T he 12-year relationship between Shakira and Gerard Piqué came to an end this last June 4th, and although they never got married, the separation has been much more difficult than everyone imagined, especially when it comes to the issue of the two children they had.

The children are at the forefront of their interests The economic and property issue has not been a problem for both, but when it comes to the names of Milan and Sasha, 9 and 7 years old respectively, the problems about the conditions of custody begin.

To try to solve this issue with the best help possible, Shakira has just hired two new reputable lawyers, who will try to give Shakira custody of her children.

Who are Shakira’s new lawyers? The first is Spanish lawyer Pilar Maáé , one of the most prestigious matrimonial lawyers and family law experts in Spain, who is said to have been recommended to Shakira by her colleague Alejandro Sanz.

Maáé has a law degree from the University of Barcelona and has in her favor the national recognition of a successful career in the area of family law, specifically in matters of divorce, separation, alimony, and child support.

She’s got all the credentials

