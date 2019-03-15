Ubi Franklin Discloses How Iyanya Joined Triplemg

Entornointeligente.com / The ongoing rift between Iyanya and Ubi Franklin might not be ending anytime soon as the Made Men Music boss has released his own side of the story.

This comes after Iyanya revealed on Cool fm that Ubi removed his name from the CAC contract where he is a partner and filled it with his brotherâs name

Watch the video below and get to know why Iyanya left Triplemg to join Mavin and Ubiâs side on what really transpired between the duo

