Album Review: Lizzo’s new album will make you feel ‘Special’

Special by Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

Singer and rapper Lizzo wasn’t kidding when she came out with the title for her latest album – it truly is a journey to get to your most Special self.

This album is an ode to body positivity that doesn’t shy away from how hard it can be to get there and the dark times we endure to feel love-worthy.

Special features the funky single About Damn Time , already a TikTok sensation («In a minute, I’ma need a sentimental/Man or woman to pump me up/Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies») and Grrrls – modified after its release due to backlash over the use of what was deemed a derogatory term towards some people with disabilities.

