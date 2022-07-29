by Dr Varma Deyalsingh
On July 4, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said her «heart hurts» over the tragic death of attorney Allison Lovell, her husband and their young children at their home in St Phillip. They were found burnt in their bedroom.
On Tuesday, attorney and financial crime blogger Kenneth Rijock revealed that the lawyer and her family were assassinated in a money laundering deal gone bad and blamed the Trinidadian government as being partly responsible for the lawyer’s demise.
Rijock claimed someone in the Trinidad and Tobago Chief of Defence Staff’s office said this was a Colombian hit on the lawyer, who did not transfer $2.5 million (USD) to a Panamanian bank for the drug trafficking group Grupo Armado Organisado.
This group, «hired three Venezuelans who were able to purchase Trinidadian passports to travel to Barbados…the source told us, the operatives travelled from Port-of-Spain to Barbados a week before the explosion. The Trinidadian government is therefore partly responsible for the crooked lawyer’s demise…and there are elements within the Barbados Police Force that were paid to provide support.»
Rijock makes allegations of a leak in our Chief of Defence Staff office and the illegal acquisition of our passports.
Nations face a continuous battle with the drug cartels which can purchase passports, services of law enforcement personnel, and sometimes even political support. It is a challenge to try and keep ahead of these criminals. I took offence at Rijock’s blaming our government, but it reminded me of a similar event also involving Venezuelan nationals in 1976, where we got blamed for the lapse of our airport security which allowed the bombing of Cubana de Aviación flight 455 off the coast of Barbados that killed 73 people.
Nine minutes after the plane ascended from Grantley Adams International Airport, two explosions caused the plane to crash.
A few hours after, our authorities detained two Venezuelan men who arrived at our airport from Barbados. Both men had previously boarded the Cuban flight with Havana listed as their final destination but disembarked in Barbados and immediately took another flight back to Trinidad.
The men were discovered to be linked to the Directorate of Intelligence Services of the Venezuelan government. Anthony May, the then-CoP, was able to get a confession (without anyone falling from a chair) that they had been hired by two men of Cuban origin, reportedly working for the CIA, who paid each of them USD$25,000 to plant two time bombs.
A geopolitical wrangle ensued as to where the trial should take place. The aircraft and most of the casualties were Cuban, the terrorists were from Venezuela, the bombing occurred in Barbados airspace, and the explosive devices were carried on and planted from Trinidad.
The trial was held in Venezuela although the crime was perpetrated in Barbados. Fidel Castro claimed US interference in this determination.
After eight years, they were found guilty but one of the Cubans was released in 1987 because his attorneys won an appeal. The other escaped from prison—after two previous failed attempts, with allegations of CIA involvement, the two Venezuelans served their sentences.
This case was a game changer in airport security, as it is now mandatory to verify that all persons on the passenger manifest should be on board the aircraft before closing its doors and established internal aircraft searches during stopovers. These did not exist before 1976.
History is repeating itself with these Venezuelan criminals using Trinidad as a conduit to commit these crimes in Barbados.
We need alert well-paid staff at our airports to prevent these events. Recently, only two out of 15 immigration officers turned up for duty. PSA president Leroy Baptiste lamented that hundreds of positions within the Immigration Division remained vacant and officers have not been paid outstanding overtime and other allowances. This needs to be urgently addressed not just to satisfy our irate passengers or the impoverished immigration officers, but to prevent criminals from escaping full scrutiny.
In October 2020, while speaking at a PNM meeting, our PM said there was an attempt to sabotage an aircraft at the Piarco International Airport. «Somebody went in the repair shop at Piarco Airport, opened a panel on a plane, and cut the wires on the panel. Had that aircraft gone up in the air, … you know what would have been the consequences?» the PM said.
Attorney Robin Montano questioned the PM’s revelation and asked, «Why was this not reported before? When was the sabotage discovered? Who discovered it? Is there video footage? If so, can we see it? If not, why not? And so on. I could list a dozen more questions that need to be answered.»
I think the public deserves these answers or knowledge if anyone was fired for this security lapse.
While AATT chairman Christopher Alcazar must be congratulated for the start of the construction of a solar park at Piarco International Airport, the public needs to see a concerted effort between the Ministry of National Security and the AATT to ensure we reduce our part in allowing these criminals to continually tarnish our image.
