Airport security

by Dr Var­ma Deyals­ingh

On Ju­ly 4, Bar­ba­di­an Prime Min­is­ter Mia Mot­t­ley said her «heart hurts» over the trag­ic death of at­tor­ney Al­li­son Lovell, her hus­band and their young chil­dren at their home in St Phillip. They were found burnt in their bed­room.

On Tues­day, at­tor­ney and fi­nan­cial crime blog­ger Ken­neth Ri­jock re­vealed that the lawyer and her fam­i­ly were as­sas­si­nat­ed in a mon­ey laun­der­ing deal gone bad and blamed the Trinida­di­an gov­ern­ment as be­ing part­ly re­spon­si­ble for the lawyer’s demise.

Ri­jock claimed some­one in the Trinidad and To­ba­go Chief of De­fence Staff’s of­fice said this was a Colom­bian hit on the lawyer, who did not trans­fer $2.5 mil­lion (USD) to a Pana­man­ian bank for the drug traf­fick­ing group Grupo Ar­ma­do Or­gan­isa­do.

This group, «hired three Venezue­lans who were able to pur­chase Trinida­di­an pass­ports to trav­el to Bar­ba­dos…the source told us, the op­er­a­tives trav­elled from Port-of-Spain to Bar­ba­dos a week be­fore the ex­plo­sion. The Trinida­di­an gov­ern­ment is there­fore part­ly re­spon­si­ble for the crooked lawyer’s demise…and there are el­e­ments with­in the Bar­ba­dos Po­lice Force that were paid to pro­vide sup­port.»

Ri­jock makes al­le­ga­tions of a leak in our Chief of De­fence Staff of­fice and the il­le­gal ac­qui­si­tion of our pass­ports.

Na­tions face a con­tin­u­ous bat­tle with the drug car­tels which can pur­chase pass­ports, ser­vices of law en­force­ment per­son­nel, and some­times even po­lit­i­cal sup­port. It is a chal­lenge to try and keep ahead of these crim­i­nals. I took of­fence at Ri­jock’s blam­ing our gov­ern­ment, but it re­mind­ed me of a sim­i­lar event al­so in­volv­ing Venezue­lan na­tion­als in 1976, where we got blamed for the lapse of our air­port se­cu­ri­ty which al­lowed the bomb­ing of Cubana de Aviación flight 455 off the coast of Bar­ba­dos that killed 73 peo­ple.

Nine min­utes af­ter the plane as­cend­ed from Grant­ley Adams In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port, two ex­plo­sions caused the plane to crash.

A few hours af­ter, our au­thor­i­ties de­tained two Venezue­lan men who ar­rived at our air­port from Bar­ba­dos. Both men had pre­vi­ous­ly board­ed the Cuban flight with Ha­vana list­ed as their fi­nal des­ti­na­tion but dis­em­barked in Bar­ba­dos and im­me­di­ate­ly took an­oth­er flight back to Trinidad.

The men were dis­cov­ered to be linked to the Di­rec­torate of In­tel­li­gence Ser­vices of the Venezue­lan gov­ern­ment. An­tho­ny May, the then-CoP, was able to get a con­fes­sion (with­out any­one falling from a chair) that they had been hired by two men of Cuban ori­gin, re­port­ed­ly work­ing for the CIA, who paid each of them USD$25,000 to plant two time bombs.

A geopo­lit­i­cal wran­gle en­sued as to where the tri­al should take place. The air­craft and most of the ca­su­al­ties were Cuban, the ter­ror­ists were from Venezuela, the bomb­ing oc­curred in Bar­ba­dos air­space, and the ex­plo­sive de­vices were car­ried on and plant­ed from Trinidad.

The tri­al was held in Venezuela al­though the crime was per­pe­trat­ed in Bar­ba­dos. Fi­del Cas­tro claimed US in­ter­fer­ence in this de­ter­mi­na­tion.

Af­ter eight years, they were found guilty but one of the Cubans was re­leased in 1987 be­cause his at­tor­neys won an ap­peal. The oth­er es­caped from prison—af­ter two pre­vi­ous failed at­tempts, with al­le­ga­tions of CIA in­volve­ment, the two Venezue­lans served their sen­tences.

This case was a game chang­er in air­port se­cu­ri­ty, as it is now manda­to­ry to ver­i­fy that all per­sons on the pas­sen­ger man­i­fest should be on board the air­craft be­fore clos­ing its doors and es­tab­lished in­ter­nal air­craft search­es dur­ing stopovers. These did not ex­ist be­fore 1976.

His­to­ry is re­peat­ing it­self with these Venezue­lan crim­i­nals us­ing Trinidad as a con­duit to com­mit these crimes in Bar­ba­dos.

We need alert well-paid staff at our air­ports to pre­vent these events. Re­cent­ly, on­ly two out of 15 im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers turned up for du­ty. PSA pres­i­dent Leroy Bap­tiste lament­ed that hun­dreds of po­si­tions with­in the Im­mi­gra­tion Di­vi­sion re­mained va­cant and of­fi­cers have not been paid out­stand­ing over­time and oth­er al­lowances. This needs to be ur­gent­ly ad­dressed not just to sat­is­fy our irate pas­sen­gers or the im­pov­er­ished im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers, but to pre­vent crim­i­nals from es­cap­ing full scruti­ny.

In Oc­to­ber 2020, while speak­ing at a PNM meet­ing, our PM said there was an at­tempt to sab­o­tage an air­craft at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port. «Some­body went in the re­pair shop at Pi­ar­co Air­port, opened a pan­el on a plane, and cut the wires on the pan­el. Had that air­craft gone up in the air, … you know what would have been the con­se­quences?» the PM said.

At­tor­ney Robin Mon­tano ques­tioned the PM’s rev­e­la­tion and asked, «Why was this not re­port­ed be­fore? When was the sab­o­tage dis­cov­ered? Who dis­cov­ered it? Is there video footage? If so, can we see it? If not, why not? And so on. I could list a dozen more ques­tions that need to be an­swered.»

I think the pub­lic de­serves these an­swers or knowl­edge if any­one was fired for this se­cu­ri­ty lapse.

While AATT chair­man Christo­pher Al­cazar must be con­grat­u­lat­ed for the start of the con­struc­tion of a so­lar park at Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port, the pub­lic needs to see a con­cert­ed ef­fort be­tween the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty and the AATT to en­sure we re­duce our part in al­low­ing these crim­i­nals to con­tin­u­al­ly tar­nish our im­age.

