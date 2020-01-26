Airport on high alert for deadly coronavirus

News out of China indicates that travel in and out of the Wuhan City has been restricted by Chinese officials in an effort to curtail further spread of the disease, the CARPHA statement said. See Page 23 “Currently, there are no restrictions on international travel and no special precautions travellers need to take when travelling to the Caribbean since there have been no reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the Caribbean.” Travellers are advised to: • Stay informed about the 2019-nCoV situation in any countries to which they are travelling

Entornointeligente.com /

PIARCO International Airport remains on high alert and is continuing to screen passengers for the deadly coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Up to yesterday, 95 flights had been scanned and a total of 7,526 passengers screened.

All were given the all-clear.

The measure was implemented in light of the spread of the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China.

The coronavirus has killed at least 41 people and infected some 1,400 since its discovery.

The virus has since spread from China, with cases being confirmed in France, the United States, Australia and several Asian countries.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited Piarco airport along with health officials to check thermo-scanning equipment being used to screen passengers.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Caribbean and according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the risk remains low in the region.

CARPHA executive director Dr Joy St John said in a statement Friday the agency is monitoring the developments and working closely with international health partners to respond to the health threat and provide timely advice and support to Caribbean member states.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. This 2019-nCoV virus is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been previously identified in humans.

CARPHA has issued advice to health authorities on measures to reduce the risk of importation of the disease to the Caribbean region, as well as advice to Caribbean travellers in the affected area in China.

“CARPHA is aware that this is an early stage of the outbreak and is awaiting clarity on the characterisation of the behaviour of the virus, including severity of the infection, and the level of transmissibility. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, CARPHA is recommending that member states be proactive and vigilant. They must reinforce surveillance measures at points of entry, communication strategies which emphasise good hand hygiene, and measures targeted at reducing the importation of this new virus to our shores,” stated Dr St John.

News out of China indicates that travel in and out of the Wuhan City has been restricted by Chinese officials in an effort to curtail further spread of the disease, the CARPHA statement said. See Page 23

“Currently, there are no restrictions on international travel and no special precautions travellers need to take when travelling to the Caribbean since there have been no reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the Caribbean.”

Travellers are advised to:

• Stay informed about the 2019-nCoV situation in any countries to which they are travelling.

• Practice general infection control measures, such as frequent hand-washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

—Camille Hunte

Entornointeligente.com