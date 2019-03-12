Aid workers particularly hard hit in Ethiopian crash

Entornointeligente.com / By Paul Schemm , Paul Schemm Overnight foreign editor based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Email Bio Follow Kareem Fahim and Kareem Fahim Istanbul bureau chief covering the Middle East Email Bio Follow Rick Noack Rick Noack Foreign affairs reporter focusing on Australia, New Zealand and international security Email Bio Follow March 11 at 9:10 AM ADDIS ABABA, Ethi­o­pia — Law students, tourists, writers, academics and a large number of aid workers and employees of the United Nations were among those who died in Sunday’s Ethio­pian Airlines crash en route to Kenya.

The 157 victims represented more than 30 nationalities, a testament to the how international the route between East Africa’s two premier cities has become. Addis Ababa, home to the African Union, has been called the political capital of the region, while vibrant Nairobi is the commercial capital.

Both host regional headquarters for several international institutions and have large populations of expatriates. Addis Ababa is the location of the U.N. Economic Council on Africa, while the World Food Program, the United Nations’ refugee agency and its children’s agency, UNICEF, all have their regional headquarters in Nairobi.

Ethi­o­pia declared Monday a day of mourning.

Kenya suffered the biggest loss among the countries represented on the flight, losing 32 of its citizens. The United Nations was the hardest-hit organization. Many of the 19 U.N. staffers on board Ethio­pian Airlines Flight 302 were traveling to Nairobi for a U.N. environmental conference, which opened Monday with flags at half-staff and a minute of silence for the victims.

“The environmental community is in mourning today,” the U.N. Environment Program said in a statement , describing the loss of “seasoned scientists, members of academia and other partners.” The organization’s global headquarters is in Nairobi.

A Kenyan woman is comforted by a Red Cross worker after getting information about her loved ones that were on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, March 10, 2019. (Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock) The Rome-based WFP, which takes the lead in feeding millions of people across the world and in the Horn of Africa, lost seven employees.

“As we mourn, let us reflect that each of these WFP colleagues were willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place to live,” Executive Director David Beasely said in a statement . “That was their calling, as it is for the rest of the WFP family.”

Among the victims from the WFP was Irish aid worker Michael Ryan, who had been set to move from Cork, Ireland, to Rome in a matter of months and left behind a wife and two children, one just 7 months old.

He was described by the Irish Independent newspaper as one of the country's most respected aid workers, involved in projects in Asia and Africa, including with Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh.

"Michael was doing life-changing work in Africa," said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Two Italians working with WFP, Virginia Chimenti and Maria Pilar Buzzetti, were also killed.

Buzzetti, around 30, had been with the WFP for almost four years as a consultant and office assistant. Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Messagero, Buzzetti's mother said her daughter usually called her upon arrival, and she immediately sensed that something was wrong when there was no call on Sunday.

Italian media outlets quoted family members on Sunday, who described her as a humanitarian worker with a “passion that has taken her around the world.”

Other Italians killed in the crash were aid advocate Paolo Dieci, who worked with the International Committee for the Development of Peoples, a nongovernmental organization that seeks to end poverty across the globe.

Three Italians working with humanitarian agency Africa Tremila — treasurer Matteo Ravasio, Carlo Spini and his wife Gabriella Viggiani — were also killed.

According to Italian TV channel Rai, Spini was a retired doctor whose “love for Africa” had intensified after his retirement, the mayor of their hometown said.

At least seven British citizens were also killed in the plane crash. One of them was Joanna Toole, who worked with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome and was on her way to the environment conference, where she was supposed to represent FAO’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Department starting Monday.

[ Georgetown Law student among the victims in Ethiopian plane crash ]

Her father, Adrian Toole, told the British broadcaster Sky News that he always worried about her constant flying.

“In all the hundreds of flights she’s taken, I’ve never been happy about her going on any of them, but I did appreciate that she had to do it in order to do her work,” he said. “I suppose it’s not the same situation as if you had a child who was run over in the street out here, where you could come to terms with it. You would understand what had happened far more readily. I don’t think I’ll never give up expecting her to actually ring.”

The Addis Ababa office for Catholic Relief Services was also particularly hard hit, losing four senior Ethio­pian staffers who were traveling to Nairobi for a training program related to the organization’s extensive aid programs in Ethiopia.

They were identified as Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku and Mulusew Alem, all senior managers who had been with the organization for a long time.

"It's a really big loss for us," said country representative John Shumlansky, who has been visiting the families of the deceased.

The International Organization for Migration said its staffer Anne-Katin Feigl, a young German working on a Sudan mission, died on the flight.

“The staff are in a state of shock,” said Catherine Northing, the chief of mission. “Her tragic passing has left a big hole, and we will all miss her greatly.”

The Norwegian Refugee Council, which works with displaced people in crisis zones, confirmed Monday that two of its staff members were passengers on the flight.

Karoline Aadland, a 28-year-old program finance coordinator for the Norwegian Red Cross, also died on the flight, according to a statement posted on the organization's Twitter account.

Six Egyptian citizens were also among the victims. Namira Negm, a legal adviser to the African Union and a former Egyptian ambassador to Rwanda, wrote in a Facebook post that two of the Egyptians, Susan Abu Faraj and Asmat Arnasa, were interpreters for the African Union who had been flying to attend the U.N. conference in Nairobi.

Two of the eight Chinese nationals who died in the crash also worked for the United Nations, as did Indian citizen Shikha Gard , a consultant with India’s Environment Ministry working with the U.N. Development Program. She, too, was flying to attend the environment conference.

In some cases, the victims were tourists. A young Russian couple, Yekaterina and Alexander Polyakov, had been traveling through Africa, posting videos on their social media accounts.

The families of at least two politicians were directly impacted by Sunday’s crash. Slovakia, Anton Hrnko, a member of parliament with the Slovak National Party, confirmed on social media that his wife, his son and his daughter were on the ill-fated flight. Hrnko wrote that he was “in deep grief.”

On Facebook, Sicilian Regional President Nello Musumeci confirmed the death of Sebastiano Tusa, the region’s official cultural heritage councilor, which is the equivalent of a regional minister. Musumeci wrote that Tusa had been on his way to Kenya for work, and he mourned the politician as a “man who loved Sicily like few others.”

Noack reported from Berlin; Fahim reported from Istanbul. Amie Ferris-Rotman in Moscow and Niha Masih in New Delhi contributed to this report.

