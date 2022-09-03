Aid pours in as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

Entornointeligente.com /

ISLAMABAD (AP):

Planes carrying fresh supplies are surging across a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the death toll surged past 1,200, officials said Friday, with families and children at special risk of disease and homelessness.

The ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the first from Uzbekistan were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight as a military-backed rescue operation elsewhere in the country reached more of the three million people affected by the disaster.

Two more planes from UAE and Qatar will arrive with aid in Pakistan later Friday, and a Turkish train carrying relief goods for flood victims was on its way to the impoverished nation, according to the foreign ministry.

Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop «sleepwalking» through the deadly crisis.

