Ahye 6th in semifinal run at Worlds

T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye did not advance to the final of the women’s 100 metres at the World Championships in Oregon, USA, on Sunday night.
Running in a tough lane eight, Ahye sprinted across the line in a time of 11.24 seconds to finish sixth in semifinal heat three at Hayward Field.
Defending women’s world champion Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, chasing her fifth world title, won the final heat with 10.93 ahead of American Aleia Hobbs with 10.95 and Daryll Neita of Great Britain with 10.97.
Other automatic qualifiers for the medal race, which was scheduled to run some two hours later, were Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.84), winner of semifinal heat one, Great Britain Dina Asher-Smith (10.89), heat two winner double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.82) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.87 season-best).
Neita, despite her third-place finish in heat three, did not progress as one of the fastest losers. The two fastest were Melissa Jefferson of USA (10.92) and Switzerland Mujinga Kambunji (10.96).
Two Caribbean sprinters were disqualified in the semifinal round for false starts. St Lucia’s Julien Alfred in the opening heat and Bahamian TyNia Gaither in heat three.
In the earlier session, T&T quartermiler Dwight St Hillaire did not move on to the semifinal in the men’s 400m.
Running in lane five, he clocked 46.60 to place sixth in heat four of six, to finish 33rd overall. Only, the first three in each heat and the next six fastest progressed to the next round.
Winning the heat was American Champion Allison, who had to come from behind after Botswana’s Isaac Makwala’s fast start, but he crossed first in 45.56, ahead of Belgium’s Dylan Borlée in second with 45.70. Makwala stayed on for third in 45.93, and the final automatic qualifying spot.
Meanwhile, safely through to Wednesday’s semifinals were Wayde Van Ne Kirk of South Africa in the first with 45.18, the second quickest qualifier, USA’s Michael Norman won the second heat with 45.37, another American Michael Cherry ran well to win heat three with 45.81.
Botswanan Bayapo Ndori stormed through with a personal best time of 44.87, the fastest of the qualifiers, to win heat five in lane eight ahead of Olympic champion Grenadian James in 45.29 with the third-quickest qualifier and Jamaican Nathon Allen was third in 45.61. Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith took victory in the sixth heat with 45.49.
There were four Caribbean runners advancing to the next round. The others were Barbados’ Jonathan Jones (45.46), who was second in heat one and Jamaica’s Chris Taylor was second in heat two in 45.68.
In the women’s version of the one-lap event, Jamaican Stephenie Ann McPherson qualified fastest with a season-best time 50.15 to lead seven Caribbean runners, including Olympic champion Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, into the semifinals.
The veteran 33-year-old and two-time Commonwealth Games champion won heat two ahead of Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek (50.21).
Miller-Uibo, who is seeking her first-ever World title after finishing with silver in Doha in 2019, stopped the clock in the opening heat in 51.10 ahead of second-place Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams (51.98).
Sada Williams of Barbados won heat four with a 51.05-clocking to win which had Jamaica’s Charokee Young (51.84) finishing fourth and qualifying as one of the fastest losers. Also, progressing to the next round, Cuba’s Roxana Gómez (51.85) was third in heat five, and Jamaica’s Candice McLeod was second in heat six with 50.76.
Both the men’s and women’s 400m semifinals will take place on Wednesday. Both finals are set for Friday.
St Hillaire will now focus on the men’s 4x400m relay team which includes Jereem «The Dream» Richards, Asa Guevara, Shakeem McKay, Kashief King and Jerod Elcock.
On Monday, however, Richards will sprint into action along with Eric Harrison Jr in the men’s 200m dash.
Richards, the Commonwealth Games men’s 200m champion will line up in lane three in heat two of seven against Denmark’s Simon Hansen, Japan’s Shota Ilzuka, Canadian Aaron Brown, Joseph Green of Guam, Cuban Shainer Rengifo Montoya and South African Shaun Maswanganyi.
Harrison Jr will face the starter in the final heat in lane eight versus German Owen Ansah, USA’s Noah Lyes, Jan Jirka of Czech Republic, Brazilian Lucas Vilar, Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer and Zhenya Xie of China.
Keshorn Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist, gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze in Rio 2016, will compete in the men’s javelin on Thursday.
Also on Saturday, Tyra Gittens, NCAA champion, leaps into action in the women’s long jump.
