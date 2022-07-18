Ahye 6th in semifinal run at Worlds

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Michelle-Lee Ahye did not ad­vance to the fi­nal of the women’s 100 me­tres at the World Cham­pi­onships in Ore­gon, USA, on Sun­day night.

Run­ning in a tough lane eight, Ahye sprint­ed across the line in a time of 11.24 sec­onds to fin­ish sixth in semi­fi­nal heat three at Hay­ward Field.

De­fend­ing women’s world cham­pi­on Ja­maican Shelly-Ann Fras­er-Pryce, chas­ing her fifth world ti­tle, won the fi­nal heat with 10.93 ahead of Amer­i­can Aleia Hobbs with 10.95 and Daryll Nei­ta of Great Britain with 10.97.

Oth­er au­to­mat­ic qual­i­fiers for the medal race, which was sched­uled to run some two hours lat­er, were Ja­maican Sh­er­ic­ka Jack­son (10.84), win­ner of semi­fi­nal heat one, Great Britain Di­na Ash­er-Smith (10.89), heat two win­ner dou­ble Olympic cham­pi­on Elaine Thomp­son-Her­ah (10.82) and Marie-Josee Ta Lou (10.87 sea­son-best).

Nei­ta, de­spite her third-place fin­ish in heat three, did not progress as one of the fastest losers. The two fastest were Melis­sa Jef­fer­son of USA (10.92) and Switzer­land Mu­jin­ga Kam­bun­ji (10.96).

Two Caribbean sprint­ers were dis­qual­i­fied in the semi­fi­nal round for false starts. St Lu­cia’s Julien Al­fred in the open­ing heat and Ba­hami­an Ty­Nia Gaither in heat three.

In the ear­li­er ses­sion, T&T quar­ter­mil­er Dwight St Hillaire did not move on to the semi­fi­nal in the men’s 400m.

Run­ning in lane five, he clocked 46.60 to place sixth in heat four of six, to fin­ish 33rd over­all. On­ly, the first three in each heat and the next six fastest pro­gressed to the next round.

Win­ning the heat was Amer­i­can Cham­pi­on Al­li­son, who had to come from be­hind af­ter Botswana’s Isaac Mak­wala’s fast start, but he crossed first in 45.56, ahead of Bel­gium’s Dy­lan Bor­lée in sec­ond with 45.70. Mak­wala stayed on for third in 45.93, and the fi­nal au­to­mat­ic qual­i­fy­ing spot.

Mean­while, safe­ly through to Wednes­day’s semi­fi­nals were Wayde Van Ne Kirk of South Africa in the first with 45.18, the sec­ond quick­est qual­i­fi­er, USA’s Michael Nor­man won the sec­ond heat with 45.37, an­oth­er Amer­i­can Michael Cher­ry ran well to win heat three with 45.81.

Botswanan Bayapo Ndori stormed through with a per­son­al best time of 44.87, the fastest of the qual­i­fiers, to win heat five in lane eight ahead of Olympic cham­pi­on Grena­di­an James in 45.29 with the third-quick­est qual­i­fi­er and Ja­maican Nathon Allen was third in 45.61. Great Britain’s Matthew Hud­son-Smith took vic­to­ry in the sixth heat with 45.49.

There were four Caribbean run­ners ad­vanc­ing to the next round. The oth­ers were Bar­ba­dos’ Jonathan Jones (45.46), who was sec­ond in heat one and Ja­maica’s Chris Tay­lor was sec­ond in heat two in 45.68.

In the women’s ver­sion of the one-lap event, Ja­maican Stephe­nie Ann McPher­son qual­i­fied fastest with a sea­son-best time 50.15 to lead sev­en Caribbean run­ners, in­clud­ing Olympic cham­pi­on Ba­hami­an Shau­nae Miller-Ui­bo, in­to the semi­fi­nals.

The vet­er­an 33-year-old and two-time Com­mon­wealth Games cham­pi­on won heat two ahead of Poland’s Na­talia Kacz­marek (50.21).

Miller-Ui­bo, who is seek­ing her first-ever World ti­tle af­ter fin­ish­ing with sil­ver in Do­ha in 2019, stopped the clock in the open­ing heat in 51.10 ahead of sec­ond-place Guyana’s Aliyah Abrams (51.98).

Sa­da Williams of Bar­ba­dos won heat four with a 51.05-clock­ing to win which had Ja­maica’s Charo­kee Young (51.84) fin­ish­ing fourth and qual­i­fy­ing as one of the fastest losers. Al­so, pro­gress­ing to the next round, Cu­ba’s Rox­ana Gómez (51.85) was third in heat five, and Ja­maica’s Can­dice McLeod was sec­ond in heat six with 50.76.

Both the men’s and women’s 400m semi­fi­nals will take place on Wednes­day. Both fi­nals are set for Fri­day.

St Hillaire will now fo­cus on the men’s 4x400m re­lay team which in­cludes Jereem «The Dream» Richards, Asa Gue­vara, Sha­keem McK­ay, Kashief King and Jerod El­cock.

On Mon­day, how­ev­er, Richards will sprint in­to ac­tion along with Er­ic Har­ri­son Jr in the men’s 200m dash.

Richards, the Com­mon­wealth Games men’s 200m cham­pi­on will line up in lane three in heat two of sev­en against Den­mark’s Si­mon Hansen, Japan’s Shota Ilzu­ka, Cana­di­an Aaron Brown, Joseph Green of Guam, Cuban Shain­er Rengi­fo Mon­toya and South African Shaun Maswan­ganyi.

Har­ri­son Jr will face the starter in the fi­nal heat in lane eight ver­sus Ger­man Owen Ansah, USA’s Noah Lyes, Jan Jir­ka of Czech Re­pub­lic, Brazil­ian Lu­cas Vi­lar, Ja­maican Rasheed Dwyer and Zhenya Xie of Chi­na.

Keshorn Wal­cott, a two-time Olympic medal­list, gold at the 2012 Lon­don Olympics and bronze in Rio 2016, will com­pete in the men’s javelin on Thurs­day.

Al­so on Sat­ur­day, Tyra Git­tens, NCAA cham­pi­on, leaps in­to ac­tion in the women’s long jump.

