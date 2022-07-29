Agriculture Ministry offers incentives to deal with snail problem

SHASTRI BOODAN
The Ministry of Agriculture is giving subsidies to farmers to deal with Giant African Snails (GAS) plaguing their fields.
Earlier this week, farmers in Felicity said they had to abandon some crops because of the snail infestation.
Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Senator Avinash Singh, told Guardian Media:
«Our approach to GAS is to advise farmers and householders how to control this pest. For commercial farmers who are registered, along with field sanitization and a host of other well publicized control measures,» he explained.
«The snail/slug bait works well. There are incentives for certain snail baits and the farmer should contact his relevant extension office to get advice on these,» Minister Singh said. «Incentives can be accessed for Class III and IV chemicals. So, if a farmer uses Thiovin for snails, he/she can apply for the incentive. They can also apply for incentive if they use Slugrid. That’s a snail bait in Class IV. Any pesticide/chemical that belongs to Class III and IV qualifies for incentives.»
President of Felicity Food-crop Farmers Association, Debideen Manick, told Guardian Media that the problem was so bad in some areas that farmers have stopped planting because of tremendous losses.
«Farmers have stopped growing crops such as melongene, tomato, bodi, okro. You can’t grow lettuce and pak choy and cucumbers anymore,» he said. «
Manick explained: «The snails are nocturnal animals, and they take over the farms completely at night. This is a plague that is also affecting the residential areas. The snails have reduced production and as a result prices have gone up.»
