Agriculture Ministry offers incentives to deal with snail problem

The Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture is giv­ing sub­si­dies to farm­ers to deal with Gi­ant African Snails (GAS) plagu­ing their fields.

Ear­li­er this week, farm­ers in Fe­lic­i­ty said they had to aban­don some crops be­cause of the snail in­fes­ta­tion.

Min­is­ter in the Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture, Sen­a­tor Avinash Singh, told Guardian Me­dia:

«Our ap­proach to GAS is to ad­vise farm­ers and house­hold­ers how to con­trol this pest. For com­mer­cial farm­ers who are reg­is­tered, along with field san­i­ti­za­tion and a host of oth­er well pub­li­cized con­trol mea­sures,» he ex­plained.

«The snail/slug bait works well. There are in­cen­tives for cer­tain snail baits and the farmer should con­tact his rel­e­vant ex­ten­sion of­fice to get ad­vice on these,» Min­is­ter Singh said. «In­cen­tives can be ac­cessed for Class III and IV chem­i­cals. So, if a farmer us­es Thiovin for snails, he/she can ap­ply for the in­cen­tive. They can al­so ap­ply for in­cen­tive if they use Slu­grid. That’s a snail bait in Class IV. Any pes­ti­cide/chem­i­cal that be­longs to Class III and IV qual­i­fies for in­cen­tives.»

Pres­i­dent of Fe­lic­i­ty Food-crop Farm­ers As­so­ci­a­tion, De­bideen Man­ick, told Guardian Me­dia that the prob­lem was so bad in some ar­eas that farm­ers have stopped plant­i­ng be­cause of tremen­dous loss­es.

«Farm­ers have stopped grow­ing crops such as me­l­on­gene, toma­to, bo­di, okro. You can’t grow let­tuce and pak choy and cu­cum­bers any­more,» he said. «

Man­ick ex­plained: «The snails are noc­tur­nal an­i­mals, and they take over the farms com­plete­ly at night. This is a plague that is al­so af­fect­ing the res­i­den­tial ar­eas. The snails have re­duced pro­duc­tion and as a re­sult prices have gone up.»

