Agriculture Minister says the sector is on an upward trajectory

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidel Grant, has said that the Agricultural Sector in Dominica is on an upward trajectory after government’s various interventions and developments.

He made his comments at the 2022/23 Budget debate.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822AGRICULTURE001.mp3 He then spoke to the numerous help the Government has given to white potato farmers in Dominica.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822AGRICULTURE002.mp3 Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidel Grant

