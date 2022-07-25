Agriculture Minister says a program to get more young people interested in agriculture is on the way

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidel Grant, gave an update on a program that is targeted to getting more young people interested in the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister had recently announced the government’s plans on conducting this program.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN250722AGRI001.mp3 The Minister stated that the intention of this program, is to this as a model and to show the young persons who are interested, that the sector isn’t just labor intensive.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN250722AGRI002.mp3 Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Fidel Grant

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com