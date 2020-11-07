Antigua government minister accused of rape; PM says he must resign if matter is being actively investigated

Entornointeligente.com /

Gaston Browne A government minister in Antigua and Barbuda has been accused of rape and that country’s Prime Minister is distancing his administration from the matter.

“What I’ll say at this point, I have not been able to verify the veracity of the claim, but if indeed it’s a serious issue and it’s before the Crime Unit, then clearly, the Minister involved knows exactly what to do,” Gaston Browne said

He said the minister in question, though not yet officially charged, would be aware of the governance framework of his administration.

“Where you have such allegations and there is an active investigation, then the minister has no other option but to resign, pending the result of the investigation. That is standard governance practice. So, I just want to make that abundantly clear that that is my position on that matter,” Browne added.

The police have not made any public statement on the issue but word from St Johns is that the minister could be picked up soon.

The minister also claimed that he is innocent

