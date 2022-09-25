Aggrey Irons | World Lung Day 2022: Lung health for all

Entornointeligente.com /

The objective of the annual recognition of World Lung Day is to promote lung health and empower lung health advocacy and action. Lung health is an essential aspect of overall health because the lung is responsible for removing carbon dioxide and providing oxygen to the rest of the body through the blood. Without the smooth exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide within the body, an individual’s lifespan can be prematurely shortened. Lung health is affected by risk factors such as air quality, exercise, vaccination, and exposure to tobacco smoke.

The theme for the 2022 recognition of World Lung Day – Lung Health for All – was inspired by the inequities in lung health, which was highlighted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) «calls on governments worldwide to address stark global inequalities in respiratory health». As at September 10, Jamaica recorded 150,752 COVID-19 positive cases and 3,284 deaths due to COVID-19. The country currently has an active population-wide vaccination regime, and screening for COVID-19 can be done island-wide at numerous government and private facilities.

As a World Lung Day Partner, the Jamaica Coalition for Tobacco Control is proud to participate in the Healthy Lungs for Life campaign along with the European Lung Foundation (ELF), the European Respiratory Society (ERS), and the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS). The information below outlines the ways you can keep your lungs healthy.

BE SMOKE FREE The best way to protect your lung health is to quit smoking or maintain a smoke-free lifestyle. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Smoking is also a risk factor for other respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis and asthma as well diseases of other organs and systems, including heart disease, reproductive disorders, intestinal illnesses, and oral diseases.

Fifteen per cent of Jamaicans currently smoke and 11 per cent of all non-communicable diseases in Jamaica are attributable to smoking. Smoking affects both smokers and non-smokers as over seven million people worldwide die annually due to direct tobacco use and approximately 1.2 million die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

