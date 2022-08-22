AG to consult criminologists, Parliamentarians on new Bail Bill

Entornointeligente.com /

The Gov­ern­ment will be hold­ing con­sul­ta­tions with stake­hold­ers in the scrap iron sec­tor in­clud­ing the peo­ple who ob­tain le­git­i­mate earn­ings from the in­dus­try and who have been put out of work by crime in the sec­tor.

In ad­di­tion, the Gov­ern­ment is cur­rent­ly ex­am­in­ing an amend­ment to the An­ti-Ter­ror­ism law to try and find a «gate­way» to re­turn sur­viv­ing T&T na­tion­als – women and chil­dren – who’d left with T&T men who joined the Is­lam­ic State (ISIS) ter­ror­ist group.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, SC, in­di­cat­ed this last evening dur­ing an in­ter­view on TTT. He al­so ad­mit­ted he’d had in­suf­fi­cient con­sul­ta­tions on the Bail bill which failed in Ju­ly – and will have greater con­sul­ta­tion on a new Bail bill he’s for­mu­lat­ing.

Af­ter Gov­ern­ment’s six-month ban on scrap iron ex­port, he said law for the sec­tor is be­ing built. Last Sat­ur­day his min­istry had meet­ings with Trade and Fi­nance of­fi­cials.

On oth­er is­sues, he not­ed the ma­jor­i­ty, if not all of the young T&T men who joined ISIS had since been killed. Their wives and chil­dren now live in camps in Syr­ia to which there’s no ac­cess as they’re in a part of that coun­try not un­der Syr­i­an con­trol.

He said the amend­ment un­der dis­cus­sion is to try and find a «gate­way» to re­turn them or to do so in some way that will be sen­si­tive to the fact they’ll need help, that they’ll need to be prop­er­ly as­sessed in terms of whether they may rep­re­sent a se­cu­ri­ty risk or health­wise and housed in an en­vi­ron­ment that’ll al­low them the tran­si­tion back in­to T&T.»

Ar­mour said ac­cess is an is­sue and al­so health and DNA since it’s not known if some­one who claimed to be the child of X, re­al­ly is. He said it’s a dif­fi­cult process and there’s a lot Gov­ern­ment wants to do and needs to be done, «But the leg­isla­tive frame­work has to be built.»

Ar­mour said he’ll have fur­ther con­sul­ta­tions on the new Bail bill be­ing framed in­clud­ing with crim­i­nol­o­gists «to en­sure we get it right the next time.»

He said the Gov­ern­ment will learn from the first at­tempt to the ex­tent that, «We need to go out there and do gen­er­al con­sul­ta­tions, we need to work with the leg­is­la­tion’s pro­vi­sions, with the con­cerns peo­ple have and then we’ll go back to the Par­lia­ment and make the case again.

«The pri­or­i­ty has to be to get the Op­po­si­tion to un­der­stand that while we re­spect peo­ple’s rights, we need to have cit­i­zens feel safe and se­cure and hav­ing re­peat of­fend­ers out in the streets is a con­cern that needs to be ad­dressed – so greater con­sul­ta­tions.»

He added, «I in­her­it­ed the bill I brought to Par­lia­ment, I worked on it. I think I did an in­suf­fi­cient amount of con­sul­ta­tions with my col­leagues on both sides of the House. There­fore what I’d do dif­fer­ent now – I ‘d want to go back in­to a more en­gaged process of con­sul­ta­tions and I’m al­so go­ing to bring on board some ex­per­tise – crim­i­nol­o­gists – and peo­ple who’ll as­sist me to get my mes­sage across bet­ter to make the draft leg­is­la­tion more fact sen­si­tive and more man­age­able for peo­ple to ac­cept.»

Ar­mour said he’d heard the Op­po­si­tion and oth­er Par­lia­ment con­tri­bu­tions. He said what he’d al­so do dif­fer­ent­ly with the new bill that’ll go to Par­lia­ment, is spend more time than he did with the first bill, speak­ing with Par­lia­men­tar­i­ans – to get them to un­der­stand- be­fore he pi­lots the bill – what he’s try­ing to ac­com­plish, «And par­tic­u­lar­ly to speak to the In­de­pen­dent sen­a­tors.»

