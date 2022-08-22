AG to consult criminologists, Parliamentarians on new Bail Bill

The Government will be holding consultations with stakeholders in the scrap iron sector including the people who obtain legitimate earnings from the industry and who have been put out of work by crime in the sector.
In addition, the Government is currently examining an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism law to try and find a «gateway» to return surviving T&T nationals – women and children – who’d left with T&T men who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group.
Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, indicated this last evening during an interview on TTT. He also admitted he’d had insufficient consultations on the Bail bill which failed in July – and will have greater consultation on a new Bail bill he’s formulating.
After Government’s six-month ban on scrap iron export, he said law for the sector is being built. Last Saturday his ministry had meetings with Trade and Finance officials.
On other issues, he noted the majority, if not all of the young T&T men who joined ISIS had since been killed. Their wives and children now live in camps in Syria to which there’s no access as they’re in a part of that country not under Syrian control.
He said the amendment under discussion is to try and find a «gateway» to return them or to do so in some way that will be sensitive to the fact they’ll need help, that they’ll need to be properly assessed in terms of whether they may represent a security risk or healthwise and housed in an environment that’ll allow them the transition back into T&T.»
Armour said access is an issue and also health and DNA since it’s not known if someone who claimed to be the child of X, really is. He said it’s a difficult process and there’s a lot Government wants to do and needs to be done, «But the legislative framework has to be built.»
Armour said he’ll have further consultations on the new Bail bill being framed including with criminologists «to ensure we get it right the next time.»
He said the Government will learn from the first attempt to the extent that, «We need to go out there and do general consultations, we need to work with the legislation’s provisions, with the concerns people have and then we’ll go back to the Parliament and make the case again.
«The priority has to be to get the Opposition to understand that while we respect people’s rights, we need to have citizens feel safe and secure and having repeat offenders out in the streets is a concern that needs to be addressed – so greater consultations.»
He added, «I inherited the bill I brought to Parliament, I worked on it. I think I did an insufficient amount of consultations with my colleagues on both sides of the House. Therefore what I’d do different now – I ‘d want to go back into a more engaged process of consultations and I’m also going to bring on board some expertise – criminologists – and people who’ll assist me to get my message across better to make the draft legislation more fact sensitive and more manageable for people to accept.»
Armour said he’d heard the Opposition and other Parliament contributions. He said what he’d also do differently with the new bill that’ll go to Parliament, is spend more time than he did with the first bill, speaking with Parliamentarians – to get them to understand- before he pilots the bill – what he’s trying to accomplish, «And particularly to speak to the Independent senators.»
