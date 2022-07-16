AG Armour humbled by positive LATT vote

Attorney General Reginald Armour last night thanked the members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago who gave him their vote of confidence during yesterday’s special general meeting at the Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain, saying he was thankful for their gesture.
In a release issued via the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs hours after two motions against him were defeated at the meeting, Armour said, «I am humbled by the outcome of today’s Special General Meeting of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago. I am grateful for the vote of confidence by the majority and I acknowledge and respect the concerns of those in the minority.»
The no-confidence motion and a second motion, calling on Armour to resign due to his disqualification in the State’s protracted civil asset recovery case related to fraud and corruption in the construction of the Piarco International Airport, were defeated by majority votes during the meeting.
The no-confidence motion received 234 votes for and 317 against, while the motion calling for his resignation received 241 votes for and 310 against.
LATT members attended the session both physically and virtually and Armour addressed the gathering in his defence virtually.
Addressing the process, Armour said, «I wish to thank my colleagues in the legal fraternity for taking the time to participate in the process. In addition, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the Law Association for the manner in which it managed this entire matter.»
The meeting was requisitioned by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh on behalf of over three dozen members, in light of the recent furore following Armour’s disqualification from the Piarco Airport civil case in the United States.
