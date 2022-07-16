AG Armour humbled by positive LATT vote

Entornointeligente.com /

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour last night thanked the mem­bers of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go who gave him their vote of con­fi­dence dur­ing yes­ter­day’s spe­cial gen­er­al meet­ing at the Hy­att Re­gency in Port-of-Spain, say­ing he was thank­ful for their ges­ture.

In a re­lease is­sued via the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs hours af­ter two mo­tions against him were de­feat­ed at the meet­ing, Ar­mour said, «I am hum­bled by the out­come of to­day’s Spe­cial Gen­er­al Meet­ing of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go. I am grate­ful for the vote of con­fi­dence by the ma­jor­i­ty and I ac­knowl­edge and re­spect the con­cerns of those in the mi­nor­i­ty.»

The no-con­fi­dence mo­tion and a sec­ond mo­tion, call­ing on Ar­mour to re­sign due to his dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion in the State’s pro­tract­ed civ­il as­set re­cov­ery case re­lat­ed to fraud and cor­rup­tion in the con­struc­tion of the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port, were de­feat­ed by ma­jor­i­ty votes dur­ing the meet­ing.

The no-con­fi­dence mo­tion re­ceived 234 votes for and 317 against, while the mo­tion call­ing for his res­ig­na­tion re­ceived 241 votes for and 310 against.

LATT mem­bers at­tend­ed the ses­sion both phys­i­cal­ly and vir­tu­al­ly and Ar­mour ad­dressed the gath­er­ing in his de­fence vir­tu­al­ly.

Ad­dress­ing the process, Ar­mour said, «I wish to thank my col­leagues in the le­gal fra­ter­ni­ty for tak­ing the time to par­tic­i­pate in the process. In ad­di­tion, it would be re­miss of me not to ac­knowl­edge the Law As­so­ci­a­tion for the man­ner in which it man­aged this en­tire mat­ter.»

The meet­ing was req­ui­si­tioned by at­tor­ney Kiel Tak­lals­ingh on be­half of over three dozen mem­bers, in light of the re­cent furore fol­low­ing Ar­mour’s dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion from the Pi­ar­co Air­port civ­il case in the Unit­ed States.

