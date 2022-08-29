Aftermath of freak storm: Sleepless night for Corinth villagers

Entornointeligente.com /

RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

[email protected]

Corinth Set­tle­ment vil­lagers whose homes were dam­aged by gusty winds are wor­ried about how they will find mon­ey to fix their roofs.

At the break of dawn on Mon­day, the vil­lagers came to­geth­er to sal­vage what­ev­er ma­te­r­i­al they could find.

Pieces of board and gal­va­nize hung from Lennox Ramd­hanie’s house.

His elec­tri­cal sup­ply had been dis­con­nect­ed and Ramd­hanie said he did not know where he would get help.

«I drink two beers and that was how I sleep last night. To­day we just wait­ing to see what help will come,» Ramd­hanie said

Mean­while, his neigh­bour, Mey­wah Son­ny of Pharoah Street, said they slept on the floor be­cause their beds were wet.

«Right now, we are wor­ried be­cause the cost of ma­te­r­i­al is too high. A foot of gal­va­nize is $30. Peo­ple can­not af­ford to fix back their hous­es. This is a poor area so if we could get some ma­te­ri­als, we will be grate­ful,» he said.

De­scrib­ing the dis­as­ter, Son­ny said:

«This was like a twister, a spin­ning fog. The trees were bend­ing in the back we could do noth­ing be­cause of the winds. We were scared.»

He added: «The gal­va­nize was beat­ing up and my moth­er was scream­ing in­side. It was a re­al dif­fer­ent kind of ex­pe­ri­ence. The boards fly out and the lou­vres crack up.»

The Dis­as­ter Man­age­ment Unit of the Princes Town Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion has been no­ti­fied. Coun­cil­lor for Cedar Hill/Corinth Shawn Prem­c­hand told Guardian Me­dia that he will try to as­sist the res­i­dents with ap­ply­ing for gov­ern­ment grants.

