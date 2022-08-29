Aftermath of freak storm: Sleepless night for Corinth villagers

RADHICA DE SILVA
Corinth Settlement villagers whose homes were damaged by gusty winds are worried about how they will find money to fix their roofs.
At the break of dawn on Monday, the villagers came together to salvage whatever material they could find.
Pieces of board and galvanize hung from Lennox Ramdhanie’s house.
His electrical supply had been disconnected and Ramdhanie said he did not know where he would get help.
«I drink two beers and that was how I sleep last night. Today we just waiting to see what help will come,» Ramdhanie said
Meanwhile, his neighbour, Meywah Sonny of Pharoah Street, said they slept on the floor because their beds were wet.
«Right now, we are worried because the cost of material is too high. A foot of galvanize is $30. People cannot afford to fix back their houses. This is a poor area so if we could get some materials, we will be grateful,» he said.
Describing the disaster, Sonny said:
«This was like a twister, a spinning fog. The trees were bending in the back we could do nothing because of the winds. We were scared.»
He added: «The galvanize was beating up and my mother was screaming inside. It was a real different kind of experience. The boards fly out and the louvres crack up.»
The Disaster Management Unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation has been notified. Councillor for Cedar Hill/Corinth Shawn Premchand told Guardian Media that he will try to assist the residents with applying for government grants.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian