Africa’s alone in monkeypox deaths but has no vaccine doses

NAIROBI (AP):

AFRICA STILL does not have a single dose of the monkeypox vaccine even though it’s the only continent to have documented deaths from the disease that’s newly declared a global emergency, its public health agency announced on Thursday.

«Let us get vaccines onto the continent,» the acting head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, said in a weekly media briefing. He described a situation where the African continent of 1.3 billion people is again being left behind in access to doses in an uncomfortable echo of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

