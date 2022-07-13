African nations among most exposed to Ukraine crisis

Entornointeligente.com /

Kenyans protest in Nairobi last week over the high cost of food and daily necessities. KARUMBA/AFP Five African nations are among 10 countries which are most exposed to the global poverty impact due to the cost of living crisis linked to the conflict in Ukraine, according to an international report.

The United Nations Development Programme listed Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and Sudan in its report as some of the countries facing the most drastic impact of the Ukraine crisis across all poverty lines.

The report said 3 percent of the population on average in the 10 countries could fall into poverty.

«We are witnessing an alarming growing divergence in the global economy as entire developing countries face the threat of being left behind as they struggle to contend with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, crushing debt levels and now an accelerating food and energy crisis,» said Achim Steiner, the UNDP administrator, in a statement issued on Sunday.

Steiner said new international efforts can take the wind out of the vicious economic cycle, saving lives and livelihoods.

This comes even as the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that millions of people in parts of Africa and the Middle East are at risk of severe hunger in the coming months as extreme poverty, inequality and food insecurity rise due to climate change linked drought, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and COVID-19 impact.

«We face an urgent and rapidly deteriorating global food security situation, especially in parts of Africa and the Middle East. Armed conflict, political instability, climate shocks and the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have weakened capacities to withstand and recover from shocks,» said Robert Mardini, director-general of the ICRC, in a statement on Tuesday.

The organization warned that the number of malnourished children is expected to rise in the coming weeks as children are disproportionately affected by food crises.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com