Advertorial | The Sumfest Mastercard experience

Jamaicans from both yard and abroad gathered at Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, last weekend to enjoy the long-awaited return of the iconic Reggae Sumfest.

The festival, which was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partnered with the global technology company, Mastercard, to help make the festival a cashless one.

The audience enjoyed performances by a variety of artists, including Koffee, Teejay, and Beres Hammond. When Laa Lee invited his mother to perform with him, fans erupted, while Ding Dong similarly got the crowd moving with a number of dance moves. The crowning of Spice as the Queen of Dancehall by festival director Downsound Entertainment’s Joe Bogdanovich was, for many attendees, the event’s high point.

It was a fantastic experience for everyone, but Mastercard made it their mission to improve their customers’ experience with exclusive deals that helped to make the return of Sumfest unforgettable.

Through customised multisensory experiences that let individuals accomplish more of what they enjoy, Mastercard is committed to helping consumers discover and follow their passions. Similarly, with the growing popularity of Blockchain, NFTs and metaverse, they are committed to providing their expertise and security to consumers and businesses who have an interest in entering those spaces.

