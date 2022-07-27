Advertorial | Find the equipment you need at IMCA – The Cat® Rental Store

Entornointeligente.com /

If you are searching for a way to access productive and reliable equipment on demand, The Cat® Rental Store has everything you require in a single, convenient place. Our global network offers the largest construction equipment rental fleet in the world.

IMCA Jamaica is the authorised Caterpillar® dealer in the territory. In 2015, we launched The Cat Rental Store in Kingston, starting with backhoe loaders, hydraulic excavators and generator sets. Now our fleet has expanded significantly and continues to grow.

From our well-known Cat earthmoving machines, such as excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, forklifts and generators, you’ll find different models in stock that are configurable to your specification; you will be sure to find the rental equipment you are looking for to maximise productivity.

A broad range of businesses and industries utilise The Cat Rental Store to meet their short and long-term equipment needs. From heavy equipment rental to power generation, trenching or shoring, we have the equipment you need to get the job done. Whether your project is in General Construction, Industrial, Manufacturing, Commercial or Residential building or utility contracting.

When you work in a challenging industry, you need equipment that works as hard as you do. Rental equipment from Caterpillar is built to stand up to the toughest job sites and work environments, and everything is tested and maintained to meet strict quality standards. You will get the latest productivity and safety technologies with options for state-of-the-art equipment monitoring and innovative automated controls.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com