Adverse Weather Alert to run until 6pm

The Met Of­fice has ad­vised that the rain­fall across Trinidad and To­ba­go can con­tin­ue un­til some­time this evening.

It has is­sued an Ad­verse Weath­er Alert to run un­til 6 pm.

It says pe­ri­ods of rain and/or show­ers of vary­ing in­ten­si­ties are ex­pect­ed from morn­ing, start­ing with south­ern parts of Trinidad, due to a com­bi­na­tion of the ITCZ and a low-lev­el trough.

There is al­so a high (70%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty.

Heavy down­pours can pro­duce ac­cu­mu­la­tions in ex­cess of 25mm. Street/flash flood­ing and lo­cal­ized pond­ing are al­so like­ly in heavy down­pours.

Gusty winds in ex­cess of 55 km/hr may be ex­pe­ri­enced in the vicin­i­ty of show­ers/thun­der­storms.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

