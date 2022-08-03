Adverse Weather Alert to run until 6pm

The Met Office has advised that the rainfall across Trinidad and Tobago can continue until sometime this evening.
It has issued an Adverse Weather Alert to run until 6 pm.
It says periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities are expected from morning, starting with southern parts of Trinidad, due to a combination of the ITCZ and a low-level trough.
There is also a high (70%) chance of thunderstorm activity.
Heavy downpours can produce accumulations in excess of 25mm. Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours.
Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/hr may be experienced in the vicinity of showers/thunderstorms.
