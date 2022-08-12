Adverse Weather Alert issued for Tobago, Northern Trinidad

Entornointeligente.com /

An Ad­verse Weath­er Alert has been is­sued for To­ba­go and parts of North­ern Trinidad. Ac­cord­ing to a press re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS), with sig­nif­i­cant rain­fall ac­cu­mu­la­tion over To­ba­go in the past 24 hours, ad­di­tion­al rain­fall is ex­pect­ed dur­ing the morn­ing hours of Sat­ur­day (13th) due to the pas­sage of a Trop­i­cal wave.

The most im­pact­ful weath­er would af­fect main­ly To­ba­go and north­ern parts of Trinidad, where there is the pos­si­bil­i­ty of street and flash flood­ing, as well as land­slips and land­slides in ar­eas so prone. Rain­fall ac­cu­mu­la­tion can ex­ceed 25mm and winds can be­come gusty in heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms.

