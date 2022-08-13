Adverse Weather Alert in effect for T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

An Ad­verse Weath­er Alert is in ef­fect for Trinidad and To­ba­go. The Alert went in­to ef­fect at 5:00 am this morn­ing and ends to­mor­row at 6:00pm. Ac­cord­ing to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS), de­spite sun­ny con­di­tions over most ar­eas, there are on­go­ing iso­lat­ed heavy show­ers and thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty af­fect­ing main­ly the west­ern half of Trinidad and parts of To­ba­go.

In a bul­letin is­sued this af­ter­noon the TTMS stat­ed that this ac­tiv­i­ty is ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue dur­ing the af­ter­noon af­fect­ing both is­lands. While set­tled con­di­tions are like­ly by evening/ night, an in­crease in show­ers and iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty is again ex­pect­ed ear­ly Sun­day (14th) morn­ing.

There re­mains the pos­si­bil­i­ty of street and flash flood­ing, as well as land­slips and land­slides in ar­eas so prone. Rain­fall ac­cu­mu­la­tion can ex­ceed 25mm and winds can be­come gusty in heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms.

