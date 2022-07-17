Adverse Weather Alert discontinued

Entornointeligente.com /

Ad­verse Weath­er Alert/YEL­LOW Lev­el has been dis­con­tin­ued.

Ac­cord­ing to the MET Ser­vice, the most im­pact­ful weath­er has dis­si­pat­ed and set­tled con­di­tions are present in most ar­eas. Cloudy con­di­tions will how­ev­er per­sist in­to the night­time with show­ers over a few ar­eas. There is al­so a low (30%) chance of the odd iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm, es­pe­cial­ly over south­ern parts of Trinidad.

It should al­so be not­ed that street flood­ing and gusty winds are pos­si­ble in the event of heav­ier down­pours.

Mon­i­tor weath­er con­di­tions and of­fi­cial up­dates. More in­for­ma­tion: www.metof­fice.gov.tt/

