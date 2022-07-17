Adverse Weather Alert discontinued

Adverse Weather Alert/YELLOW Level has been discontinued.
According to the MET Service, the most impactful weather has dissipated and settled conditions are present in most areas. Cloudy conditions will however persist into the nighttime with showers over a few areas. There is also a low (30%) chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm, especially over southern parts of Trinidad.
It should also be noted that street flooding and gusty winds are possible in the event of heavier downpours.
Monitor weather conditions and official updates. More information: www.metoffice.gov.tt/
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian