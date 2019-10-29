Adonis Cupecoy, a new player in the hospitality sector, to open at end 2019

Entornointeligente.com /

Artist’s impression of boutique hotel Adonis Cupecoy, aiming to open by the end of this year.

CUPECOY–A new boutique hotel, Adonis Cupecoy, is projected to open at the end of this year providing a welcome boost to the island’s room inventory on the Dutch side.

The three-floor 52-room hotel located in Jordan Village, Cupecoy, is part of the Adonis Hotel and Residences Group and situated close to Princess Juliana International Airport and Simpson Bay. The group, created by Pascal Bataillé 10 years ago, has 35 hotels in France. Two more new hotels are opening, one in a ski resort and two more in the next four months.

“I love this island and have been coming here since 1996,” said Bataillé. “I bought my house here in 2009 and was looking to develop some business. After the nightmare of Hurricane Irma, I decided I really want to put my heart into promoting this island. I discussed with investors and after finding the opportunity we decided to create this hotel. We acted quickly.”

Construction of Adonis Cupecoy seems well advanced. Bataillé describes the hotel as targeting a “3-star market with a product of 4-star standard and comfort.” In addition to the hotel, Adonis Car Rental will be created, a franchise that will offer a full service and comfortable cars at competitive prices.

“Our aim is to attract corporate clientele in addition to the regular tourists as we do have conference and meeting room facilities, and to be service-orientated and welcoming,” he said.

“We don’t have a swimming pool or restaurant, but you can have a buffet breakfast in the hotel and drinks. We want to be integrated in the local market and encourage guests to go out to restaurants and bars for lunch and dinner, some of which we will have agreements with. I think if you are trying to re-start the island again you need to be involved in the local dynamic.”

The 52 rooms of the hotel vary in size from 20 to 29 square metres and have all the amenities one would expect: Free WiFi, large flat TVs, safe, coffee machine, air conditioning, modern bathrooms, et cetera, and views looking out to either Mullet Bay (sea view) or Porto Cupecoy (Lagoon view). Windows are reinforced with triple panes of glass and no expense has been spared for fire and safety precautions.

“This is an extremely well-built quality hotel and if there is another Hurricane Irma, I would have no hesitation in staying in it,” assured Bataillé.

Furniture for the rooms from international brands is due to arrive shortly. There are four categories of rooms: Standard, Comfort, Superior and Executive. Room rates will be in the region of US $130 per night. Agreements have already been signed with tour operators in the USA, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, France and Belgium and on-line travel agencies.

There is a spacious ground floor lobby with reception desk and elevator to the upper floors. Parking is available outside for 30 cars. Each guest will be presented with a complimentary bottle of locally made rhum on check-in. A room is located on a lower level for buffet breakfast.

An interesting feature of the hotel is a very large luggage room for groups having late departures.

“The space available is the equivalent of two coach-loads of luggage,” Bataillé points out. “But we will also propose for a small supplementary fee a late check-out instead of having to leave your room at 11:00am. That’s less stress and a few more hours to enjoy the island. It will also be possible to have an early check-in.”

